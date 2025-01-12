Altra Celebrates Release of New Running Shoe with Ongoing Support of Public Land
Altra Running remains dedicated to keeping their customers comfortable and safe in the great outdoors, and the launch of their latest trail running shoe perfectly aligns with these values.
The Lone Peak 9 shoe was designed to accommodate the most versatile outdoor athlete. The men's and women's editions were designed with thru-hiking, trail running, and general hiking conditions in mind. In an effort to completely mold to an athlete's needs, Altra added extra grip to the outer shell of the shoe. The new framework also includes zero drop from the heel to the toe, a classic Altra concept.
The revised midsole foam was also introduced to provide a comfortable and durable connection with any type of trail. Running is a main focus for Altra, and the Lone Peak 9 release highlights this and more. Customers can feel the trail for a better run, but they will be protected from the elements on the trail.
A lightweight shoe can elevate your outdoor adventures, and the Lone Peak 9 is designed to inspire confidence through miles of rugged wear and tear.
The color palette chosen for the Lone Peak 9 line varies between the men's and women's sizes. Men's sizes are available in gray, black, brown, black/red, orange/teal, dusty olive, and navy. Women's sizes can be found in tan, black, gray, dusty olive, navy, purple, and teal. The versatility of the colors matches the versatility of the shoe itself.
New design concepts are just a little piece of the Lone Peak 9 release. Altra, through the VF Foundation, donated $100,000 to Trust for Public Land in order to "help drive their mission to create parks and protect land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come."
Altra remains dedicated to leaving the outdoors better than they found them, and they are making every effort to spread that mentality to their customers. Getting out and enjoying nature has never been better with the Lone Peak 9 model.
Visit Altra's website, here, to learn more about their Stay Out There initiative to better understand how to get the most out of your adventure and equipment.