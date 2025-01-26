Altra Running Joins Forces with America’s Largest Run Club to Inspire Movement
Altra Running announced its latest partnership with Cooldown Running to further the Stay Out There movement presented by Altra. Official announcement of this new partnership came on Jan. 16, 2025.
Cooldown Running currently has 15 chapters around the United States and intends to continue growing across the nation. This "social club disguised as a run club" was founded in Denver, Colo., by Bailey Ness and Daniel Belk to encourage community members to come together and embrace an active lifestyle.
Altra's involvement is explained perfectly with a statement straight from the press release: "Known for its relaxed atmosphere and inclusive culture, Cooldown isn't just for runners- it’s a space for walkers, joggers, power walkers, anyone who enjoys connecting with others, making new friends, and finding running buddies. Cooldown perfectly embodies the community-focused spirit that aligns with Altra's mission."
Altra Running's involvement will allow Altra to bring their iconic products to the forefront of the movement. Athletes of all types will have the opportunity to test Altra's products, providing real-time feedback on the equipment. Run club events will also serve as the perfect place for Altra to launch new styles and even greater ideas.
Cooldown clubs can currently be found in Denver, New York, Minneapolis, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Seattle, Scottsdale, Tampa, and Boston.
Each location is run differently, but information about each can be found on Cooldown's website. Meetups are announced on the official Instagram page, allowing community members to set their own pace, with the added incentive of drinks afterward.
In an effort to expand and include the most people, Cooldown even takes requests for cities that would like to become part of the campaign.
As Cooldown Running looks to continue their influence and expansion, communities are encouraged to keep the club running (or walking) in the most uplifting way. Each city has different club leaders, and the founders are currently leading the way in Denver.
Altra's continual efforts to partner with the world's greatest runners extends to the Cooldown club. Altra Athletes inspire greatness while on the road and on the trail, and this new partnership speaks the same volumes in communities. Cooldown aligns perfectly with their values of inclusion and nondiscrimination by encouraging anyone and everyone to find their perfect pace and get outside.
Altra is also highly motivated to provide the best environment for their athletes and their equipment. Fans, athletes, and customers can stay up to date with the best running news, practices, and tips by visiting Altra's running blog, here.