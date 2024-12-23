Amazon Prime Game Show 'Beast Games' Faces Lawsuit and Allegations Following Release
MrBeast is one of the most widely viewed content creators on YouTube, captivating viewers with challenges, giveaways, and content that no other creator could produce.
In his latest feat, MrBeast set out to create a new game show, pitting 1,000 contestants against each other for the chance to take home $5 million. The show released on Dec. 19, 2024, and viewers are currently able to stream through Amazon Prime Video.
Before the release, MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, faced allegations for general misconduct throughout the shooting of the show. Contestants alleged that basic needs were not being met throughout production, such as fulfilling meal or rest breaks or access to basic hygiene.
Claims were also thrown around that the environment was less than favorable, citing that certain contestants were subject to emotional distress, dangerous circumstances, and failure to provide the minimum wage as a condition of the contestant's employment.
Donaldson has not officially commented on specific allegations, however a vast majority of the contestants have expressed positive things about the show. Many contestants have rallied behind MrBeast and his production team.
'Beast Games' was never meant to be your garden variety game show. MrBeast maintains the viewership he does on his YouTube channel because his adventures are unlike anything viewers have ever seen.
He made sure his game show followed the same format; being nothing short of extraordinary.
From the promotional video, viewers were given a sneak peak at some of the challenges, described by MrBeast as "the most insane competition show you've ever seen."
Although one contestant will come out on top winning $5 million, the game show has adopted a team-like format. With certain tasks requiring teamwork, many contestants are forced to choose between themselves or the team.
The challenges described in the promotional video show off MrBeast's versatility, encapsulating what the content creator is best known for. The major display of his wealth is something his viewers have become accustomed to, but it is also a major source for the divided nature of viewers.
Many articles and stories have been written on the controversy of his games, but MrBeast intends to carry on his new show; adding more and more competition and gameplay to the mix.
Every contestant signed up voluntarily, and the challenges have been designed to weed out the one contestant worthy of the prizes set forth by MrBeast.
With physical challenges, mental challenges, and strategy-based challenges, 'Beast Games' will come to be known as one of the most wild game shows ever; bringing true adventure and skill together for all to see.