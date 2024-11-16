America Recycles Day Celebrated Coast to Coast to Raise Awareness
Since 1997, America Recycles Day has been a nationally recognized initiative to raise awareness for the art of recycling in communities and households. Set on the 15th day of November each year, certain state programs celebrate groups that make a noticable difference in the state's recycling efforts.
This year, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the state of Wisconsin awarded 'Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards' to 13 organizations. Local organizations that showed great improvement and excellency were commended in a press release and through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.
The winners of this award showed great care in diverting land-fill banned items like electronics, and they also were able to divert tons of food waste, plastic film, hazardous household waste, and other reusable items.
"The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources celebrates outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual Recycling Excellence Award program. In addition to giving recognition, the Recycling Excellence Awards highlights ideas and strategies with proven track records that other organizations may use to improve their recycling endeavors."- Wisconsin DNR
Although Wisconsin made big news for this year's America Recycles Day, the nationally recognized day started in Texas back in 1994. Because of their statewide efforts, the idea was later picked up by and presented at the National Recycling Coalition's (NRC's) Congress. The concept was embraced quickly, and it became set for November 15th of every following year.
The program/holiday has been tossed through a few organizations throughout the years, and around 2009, events and awarness for America Recycles Day was to be taken over by the Keep America Beautiful (KAB) organization.
Through campaigns, advertising, events, and fairs, America Recycles Day has gotten into stride, producing positive statistics in favor of recycling and conservation.
The United States Environmental Agency (EPA) released that recycling has increased by 32 percent since 1960, when recycling efforts were just barely reaching seven percent. As the EPA celebrated America Recycles Day, the following plea was also released:
"Help us reach our current National Recycling Goal to increase the U.S. recycling rate to 50 percent by 2030."
With a goal of raising recycling initiatives, America Recycles Day has sparked movement through all 50 states since its institution.
America Recycles Day is a great reminder to think twice about how each community is affected by waste. With America's goal to raise the rate of recycling to 50 percent, Americans can use November 15th as a constant reminder.