America's First Destination Ski Resort to Host FIS World Cup Finals
The 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals - Sun Valley, Idaho USA
The Audi FIS Ski World Cup 2025 season enters its final event - the World Cup Finals, which will held in Sun Valley, Idaho. Sun Valley, America's first destination ski resort, brought the European tradition of ski racing to North America. The iconic ski resort boasts a rich history in ski racing.
Dating back to 1937, the newly formed Sun Valley Ski Club hosted the best skiers in the world at the Sun Valley International Open. Racers from around the world challenged Sun Valleys's slopes on Proctor Mountain and Dollar Mountain located near the newly built, Sun Valley Lodge - the most luxurious ski lodge in North America.
This deep tradition in ski racing, significant investment in snowmaking, and slope enhancements to create premium racing tracks, make Sun Valley well suited to host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, scheduled for March 22nd-27th, 2025. The top 25 men and top 25 women in each World Cup discipline will soon descend upon storied Sun Valley to determine the season's champions.
Pete Sonntag - COO, Sun Valley Resort
AdventureOnSI caught up with inspiring leader, Pete Sonntag, COO, Sun Valley Resort, on the perfectly groomed slopes of Sun Valley, as he and the team prepare to host the world's best ski racers.
AdventureOnSI: Sun Valley has a storied racing tradition - why is this a big deal for the local community?
Pete Sonntag: “As North America’s original destination ski resort, we have a lot of history and strong ties to both the evolution of skiing in the region, as well as ski racing, and international ski racing can trace some of its strongest roots to Sun Valley. The famous Harriman Cup races were held for decades and saw Europe’s greatest ski races travel here to compete against the top Americans.
These were community events that everyone turned up for, and that spirit has never left. From the moment we announced the Stifel Sun Valley Finals, the Sun Valley Resort team and the wider community's enthusiasm to showcase our rich ski racing history and world-class steeps has been unwavering.”
AdventureOnSI: What makes hosting a race in SV different?
Pete Sonntag: “Sun Valley is more than just a ski resort—it’s a place with deep skiing roots, world-class training terrain, luxury without pretension, and unbeatable sunshine. Whether you're an elite ski racer or just love cruising perfect corduroy, Sun Valley delivers an unparalleled experience. The warm welcome our guests feel when they come to visit is exactly what the athletes will feel when they roll into town in March, and we’re excited to show off our “hidden gem in the Gem State.”
AdventureOnSI: Who should we give a big shout-out to - volunteers? The Race committee?
Pete Sonntag: “Our Local Organizing Committee, team players from the Resort, local community partners, and experienced and dedicated professionals, comptise the team that’s making this happen. Their commitment and ability to work through a maze of challenges is truly inspiring. The intricate support system of volunteers is also crucial to our success, and with so many local community members stepping up to lend a hand, this is truly the epitome of the Sun Valley spirit and a community effort.”
AdventureOnSI: What will be the highlights/experience from the SV downhill race course?
Pete Sonntag: “This will be one of the most technical, fastest courses on the circuit, and one that is truly a level playing field -- no athlete has had the opportunity to fully race or train on this newly developed and expanded course for the Stifel Sun Valley Finals. It will be a wild roller coaster ride from top to bottom, one of the most challenging tracks on the World Cup circuit that will be an awesome test for the world’s best skiers.”
AdventureOnSI: Best places for the public to view race courses from?
Pete Sonntag: “The best place to view the race course will be from the Greyhawk Finish Stadium or various locations along the race course. To get a better sense of these locations, please check out the Race Course and Venue Maps at SVWorldCup.com. Check out our robust Spectator Guide for all the hot tips and information. And the top performers can be found on FIS website and in the spectator guide."
The best alpine skiers in the world will soon battle in Sun Valley for the coveted crystal globes awarded in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and overall disciplines. Beyond the races, the entire Sun Valley community will feature exciting community events including live music, speakers and a wonderful festival atmosphere.