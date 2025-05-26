American Brothers to Compete in Surfing's Margaret River Pro
Margaret River Pro 2025 is approaching the semifinals and finals of the competition in Western Australia. After exceptional performances during the quarters, spectators might be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime event. Griffin Colapinto and his younger brother, Crosby Colapinto, have been in an interesting situation on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Margaret River Pro, the seventh stop on the Tour, has the potential for the American-born brothers to face off in the finals. This will happen if they defeat their respective opponents in the semifinals.
Griffin earned a combined score of 16.33 in the quarter finals, after landing scores of 6.33 and a clean 10.00 in the competition. His fantastic performance secured the victory over Italian Leonardo Fioravanti, who earned a combined score of 15.73. Following Griffin's incredible 10.00 score, he told the WSL, "[It] was one of the most incredible moments of my life."
Younger brother Crosby entered the quarters just as strong with a stunning 8.83 right off the bat, followed by a 6.83, and a total of 15.66. With his sensational performance, he defeated Aussie Jacob Willcox, who landed a combined score of 11.10.
Now heading into the semifinals, Griffin is scheduled to face Barron Mamiya, while Crosby will face the winner of the Surf City El Salvador Pro. Time will tell who will reach the finals, but if the Colapinto brothers can continue posting such impressive numbers, they stand a strong chance of being pinned up against each other.
The competition will not be easy—each athlete has made it clear that they are aiming for victory. However, the Colapinto family certainly has a strong shot at seeing a relative crowned champion of Margaret River Pro, considering how far each brother has made it in the competition.