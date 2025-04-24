American Climbers to Watch in Upcoming IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025
In just a few short days, America's most talented competitive sport climbers will take center stage as they shake things up at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup. This time, they will compete in Wujiiang, China, from April 25 to 27. Spectators are in for a treat—this competition will feature rising athletes ready to showcase their climbing skills and seek victory.
Bouldering events in Keqiao just wrapped up with American athlete Annie Sanders coming out on top with 54.7 points, followed by French climber Oriane Bertone with 44.9 and British climber Erin McNeice with 44.8 points. U.S. athletes are poised to sweep the podium in Wujiang. Here are the elite climbing athletes to watch.
U.S. Speed Climbers to Watch at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025
Sam Watson
After making headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics, 19-year-old Sam Watson is expected to shine at the upcoming World Cup. As a prominent speed climber and current record holder, Watson will be shooting for the final win and potentially another record. Currently, the speed record is held by the legend himself after swiftly scaling the wall in 4.79 seconds.
Emma Hunt
Talented Emma Hunt from Georgia, 22, holds the current record for the fastest women's speed climb with a 6.30-second exceptional performance, per her official website. Hunt quickly rose to the top of the chain and has been training diligently to defend her title.
Jesse Grupper
Longtime climber, 27-year-old Jesse Grupper, is gearing up for another competition where he will have the opportunity to find the podium. According to Olympics.com, Grupper made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Following his appearance, he went on to earn numerous medals at the IFSC World Cup. Now is the time for Grupper to keep up the momentum and add to his impressive list of accolades.
Annie Sanders
At just 17 years old, Annie Sanders may be young, but she crushes climbing and should perform well on the wall in this competition. Having won the first World Cup of the season in Keqiao, the rising star is stirring up both the competition and the climbing world as her name circulates on social media. She appears unstoppable, and will seek her second victory in a row.
Where to Watch the IFSC
The IFSC will stream footage of the World Cup qualifications competition on their official YouTube channel, along with the semi-finals and finals. As we've seen in the past, predictions may not become reality—competitive climbers tend to keep things interesting.