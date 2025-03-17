Adventure On SI

American Cross Country Skier Jessie Diggins Earns Third FIS World Cup Title

Superstar nordic skier Jessie Diggins continued her winning ways this season securing the overall FIS Cross County World Cup title.

Feb 20, 2022; Beijing, CHINA; Jessie Diggins (USA) celebrates her silver medal in cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start during the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Beijing National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
American Nordic World Cup Champion

Jessie Diggins, 33, hit a major milestone this weekend after taking home her third overall FIS Cross Country World Cup title. The decorated athlete and amazing nordic skier just added to her impressive list of achievements. Diggins put up the most points across all events, this season, ultimately claiming the overall award. - the World Cup Overall Globe.

On Sunday, March 16, the skier finished the Women's 10km Interval Start Free in sixth place with a time of 25:49.3. The victory in event went to Swedish star Moa Ilar who finished with a time of 25:24.6. The competiton proved to be fast and competive as the racers jostled for end-of-season points and titles.

In the Women's 20km Interval Start Classic on Saturday, Diggins finished in tenth, with a time of 51:43.7. Securing first place in the event was Norwegian skier Therese Johaug secured first place with an amazing time of 49:59.9. Diggins took to social media to share a special moment of humility and gratitude with her team.

"Today, I was told that I won the World Cub Overall Globe. But that's not actually true — WE won it. Nothing is ever achieved alone. This is a team sport, and wow am I ever thankful for my team — the ones on skis with me, in the wax truck, on the sides of the trail, back home running the whole team, my amazing club, the sponsors and people supporting me, the unconditional love of friends and family, the volunteers holding my body together through injury and setbacks.

Looking back at some of Diggins' goals ahead of Trondheim 2025, she stated on Instagram, "You are not your results. Separate your self worth from the number next to your name. Your race days goals need to be about the process, not the result."

It appears as though she has continued to carry this mentality with her throughout each of her recent races, regardless of where she placed. She now stands alone, on top of nordic skiing, with the Globe. Her road this season consisted of challenges, setbacks, and glory. A painful plantar fasciitis diagnosis, endured earlier in the season, and other obstacles did not deter the skiing star - she prevailed. Her dedication and drive paid off - congratulations.

