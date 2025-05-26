American Mountain Biker Excels in World Downhill Pro Season Opener
The UCI DHI World Downhill is an elite mountain biking series of competitions run by the Union Cycliste Internationale (“UCI”) and is part of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series—Downhill (“DHI”) discipline. Races are structured in a time-trial format on rugged, steep, and challenging terrain. Downhill mountain biking became an official sport in 1993 and has become an extremely popular discipline among elite riders. The 2025 season kicked off at Bielsko-Biała, Poland (May 16–18).
Mother Nature threw everything, torrential rain and even some snow, to test the skills of the best women mountain bikers in the world. The muddy, fast, and technical course did not stop American rider Anna Newkirk from riding a new-perfect performance and earning second place at the UCI DHI World Downhill stop at Bielsko-Biała.
The driven, skilled, and down-to-earth rider blazed onto the 2025 riding scene after crushing 2024, where she hit the high mark of her career with a 3rd place finish at Fort William and 2nd place in Leogang.
The UCI World Downhill Mountain Bike Season Kicked Off at Bielsko-Biała
Keep a close eye on this trailblazer, who is just getting started and finding her groove on this year’s tour. She is fit, intelligent, and can charge, which should yield more positive results as the 2025 mountain bike racing season unfolds.
Newkirk was raised on the saddle of a bike, from BMX bikes to mountain bikes. Her Dad and siblings all rode on bicycles, as two wheels were central to her family. After mid-pack finishes in BMX, she really found her stride in downhill mountain biking. The skills she acquired on BMX prepared her for today’s fast and technical downhill mountain bike courses.
The next stop at Loudenvielle will present a considerable challenge. Located in southwestern France, on the border with Spain, the downhill course could be treacherous, especially if it rains. Designed by Romain Paulhan with the assistance of a local crew, the course features a steep hillside with dramatic pitches and gullies.
2025 UCI DHI World Cup Calendar - 10 Competitions
• Bielsko-Biała, Poland (May 16–18)
• Loudenvielle, France (May 30–June 1)
• Leogang, Austria (June 5–8)
• Val di Sole, Italy (June 20–22)
• La Thuile, Italy (July 3–6)
• Pal Arinsal, Andorra (July 9–13)
• Les Gets, France (August 28–31)
• Lenzerheide, Switzerland (September 18–21)
• Lake Placid, USA (October 3–5)
Visit the official UCI Mountain Bike World Series website for more information, including detailed schedules, results, and rider rankings. The site will also provide viewing options.