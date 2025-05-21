American Olympic Runner Summits Mount Everest
Widely known for his astonishing running achievements, two-time Olympic runner Nick Symmonds continues to push the limits of human ability. Having run a sub-4-minute mile, Symmonds cannot retreat from a challenge.
Outside of his running career, which ultimately led to the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games, he has found other ways to stimulate his mind and keep himself in the elite adventure world. The 41-year-old athlete is also a successful YouTuber and pilot — he has already accomplished more in his lifetime than most. His bucket list appears to be endless and features awesome adventures.
Over the years, Symmonds has continued to stun the world with his athletic ability, though his latest feat was far more daring than usual. In recent years, he took a keen liking and decided to pursue the challenge of climbing to the summit of each U.S. state's highest point. With that under his belt, combined with extensive training, needless to say, he was successful.
Elite Olympic Runner Scales the World's Highest Mountain
"Huge congrats to CTSS Western Guided Team member, Nick Symmonds, on being the first and only person in history to summit Mt. Everest and break the 4-minute mile," per Climbing the Seven Summits. "It shouldn't come as a surprise that Nick was super fast on summit day, being the first on top and even arriving before the sun crested the horizon..."
Citius Mag also wrote a meaningful post on social media regarding Symmond's achievement.
"2x U.S. Olympian and 2013 World Championship 800m silver medalist @nicksymmonds has become the first person to have run a sub-4:00 minute mile and summit Mount Everest. He was part of a group of 30 climbers that reached it today. He has a 3:56:72 mile personal best."
It's hard to fathom what else the celebrated athlete is capable of, or where his adventures will take him next. For now, he will probably spend some time recovering from such a grueling journey, but in true Olympian fashion, he is likely already thinking about his next goal.