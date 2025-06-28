American Paddler Claims Massive World Cup Gold Medal in ICF Event
The third International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup of 2025 has arrived in Prague, Czechia. Elite paddlers from around the world gathered in the city in hopes of bringing home a medal. French athletes undoubtedly dominated in most events, but one American paddler stepped up and took control.
After a remarkable run through Prague's course, 21-year-old Evy Leibfarth of the United States hit a career milestone and earned her first World Cup gold medal in the Women's Kayak event. French athlete Camille Prigent secured a silver medal while British paddler Lois Leaver took the bronze medal.
"Oh my gosh, it feels incredible. Prague is one of those World Cups that you really dream of doing really well," Leibfarth told the ICF. "Just being in the final here is an amazing experience. The crowd is awesome and I'm out here with so many other amazing girl paddlers so to win is something special. I'm really excited."
Evy Leibfarth Lands Her First World Cup Canoe Gold Medal
"I do [that mistake at gate 15] quite a lot in practice. You make a small mistake, and it's all about just fixing it and moving on," she continued, per the ICF. "That's what my dad taught me. Always keep your focus in front of you. I didn't even remember it until after I finished. It's crazy. I have never won a World Cup before, and it's been a goal of mine for a while, so I am excited, and anything to give me confidence is great, and I'm just excited to enjoy the rest of the season."
While this is Leibfarth's first World Cup gold, she has gained extensive experience competing at high levels. According to her profile on Team USA, she made her World Cup debut at the young age of 15, over one decade after she went kayaking for the first time. In 2020, she participated in the Tokyo Olympics, later followed by the Paris 2024 Games, where she proudly earned a bronze medal.
Events in Prague are scheduled to conclude on June 29, leaving athletes with ample time to recover and prepare for the next stop on the season — Slovenia. Ljubljana-Tacen will be hosting the fourth.