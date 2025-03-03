American Skier Takes Fifth in FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Sprint
Trondheim 2025
Norway has been radiating with intoxicating energy after the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships commenced in Trondheim. Athletes have been at the top of their games, creating an exhilarating experience for everyone involved. Featured events include cross-country skiing, ski jumping and the Nordic combined.
With roughly 25,000 people in the crowd in attendance to support the 66 nations and 308 athletes, the pressure to succeed was evident from the start. For many, the added support helped lead them to victory, including American Julia Kern who placed fifth in the women's sprint.
Julia Kern
"That's some good energy, and I'm all about it," she wrote on social media. "A packed stadium of fans, a body eager to sprint, dance hype vibes, the best support team around me, and a 5th place at World Champs that felt like a personal win!"
".There are so many people to thank — my family, friends, teammates coaches, wax technicians, PTs, staff, volunteers, and all who help make the journey possible behind the scenes," she continued. "Ski racing can be a wild journey, and I'm lucky to share it with some special people."
Kern, a California resident, competed in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and in 2023 she earned a bronze medal in the World Championships. To further her accolades, she is also a four-time U.S. National Champion and eight-time Junior National Champion. The now 27-year-old continues to make her mark on the winter sports world.
Finishing the women's sprint in first was Jonna Sundling from Sweden with a time of 3:03:36, followed by Kristine Stavaas Skistad in second on her home turf in Norway, and in third place was Nadine Faehndrich from Switzerland. Finishing in fourth, just moments before Kern, was Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist.