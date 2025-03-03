Adventure On SI

American Skier Takes Fifth in FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Sprint

It was a special day for American nordic athlete Julie Kern after she landed a top five spot in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships' sprint event.

Maria Aldrich

Feb 8, 2022; Zhangjiakou, China; Julia Kern (USA) races with a pack in the Women s Cross-Country Skiing Freestyle Sprint during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Cross-Country Centre. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images
Trondheim 2025

Norway has been radiating with intoxicating energy after the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships commenced in Trondheim. Athletes have been at the top of their games, creating an exhilarating experience for everyone involved. Featured events include cross-country skiing, ski jumping and the Nordic combined.

With roughly 25,000 people in the crowd in attendance to support the 66 nations and 308 athletes, the pressure to succeed was evident from the start. For many, the added support helped lead them to victory, including American Julia Kern who placed fifth in the women's sprint.

Julia Kern

"That's some good energy, and I'm all about it," she wrote on social media. "A packed stadium of fans, a body eager to sprint, dance hype vibes, the best support team around me, and a 5th place at World Champs that felt like a personal win!"

".There are so many people to thank — my family, friends, teammates coaches, wax technicians, PTs, staff, volunteers, and all who help make the journey possible behind the scenes," she continued. "Ski racing can be a wild journey, and I'm lucky to share it with some special people."

Kern, a California resident, competed in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and in 2023 she earned a bronze medal in the World Championships. To further her accolades, she is also a four-time U.S. National Champion and eight-time Junior National Champion. The now 27-year-old continues to make her mark on the winter sports world.

Finishing the women's sprint in first was Jonna Sundling from Sweden with a time of 3:03:36, followed by Kristine Stavaas Skistad in second on her home turf in Norway, and in third place was Nadine Faehndrich from Switzerland. Finishing in fourth, just moments before Kern, was Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist. Related Adventure Article

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

