American Skiers Crowned World Champions in FIS Freestyle Skiing Event
FIS Freestyle Skiing
Setting out to defend their International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) team title, American athletes hit the slopes on Thursday, fighting to clinch the elite championships. The American team went into the competition with a healthy balance of apprehension and confidence, and came out on top.
The team, comprised of three young athletes, Kaila Khun, Quinn Dehlinger and Christopher Lillis, carried the day for the U.S. With a combined score of 344.63, the athletes secured the win ahead of the Ukrainian team with a total of 312.35 points and Switzerland with 281.42 points. Ukraine experienced a massive boost in their score due to the remarkable performance of Dmytro Kotovskyi who landed a whopping 133.12 points.
21-year-old Khun, a Michigan native, earned 100.29 points which is particularly intriguing considering this was her first team event. Helping rack up the numbers alongside Khun was Dehlinger who earned 119.00 and Lillis with 125.34, one of the highest individual scores to come out of the event.
The stakes were high and the pressure was on — bursts of energy radiated from the athletes. Taking home the final win after going up against such strong competitors is truly something for the skiers to be proud of.
"Team USA on top again," FIS Freestyle wrote on Instagram. "Kaila Khun, Quinn Dehlinger, and Christopher Lillis = World Champions in Aerials Mixed Team. Pure gold."
As any athlete knows, having a supportive team behind you can make all the difference. Fortunately for the American trio, the support was unwavering and their bond was apparent as they shined in the competition. As Lillis told the FIS, "Kaila — I've watched her grow up and go through triples. Quinn is like a little brother to me."
Next up on the schedule of events for the 2025 FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships will be the snowboard cross (SBX) finals and the snowboard big air (BA) finals for both men and women, all taking place on Friday, March 28.