American Surfer Caroline Marks Named Honoree for 2025 Waterman's Ball
Caroline Marks has become quite the household name in the surf community after dominating in numerous competitions and events. The 23-year-old surfer is a two-time Olympian who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. In Paris, Marks earned her first gold medal — a massive milestone in the young woman's career.
In acknowledgment of her achievements, the Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) announced that Marks is the honoree for the 2025 Waterperson of the Year Award.
"Marks has redefined women's surfing with her powerful style and record-breaking achievements," the organization wrote on social media. "Her influence extends beyond competition, embodying the spirit and culture of surfing while inspiring future generations of surfers worldwide."
In addition to Marks, two other names have been announced as 2025 honorees, including Shaun Tomson for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Surfrider Foundation for the Environmentalist of the Year Award.
The Waterman's Ball event was born in 1989 and has continued showing endless passion and support for the surf community. Being recognized by SIMA for this event is a tremendous honor — one that is irreplaceable. Vipe Desai, SIMA Executive Director, shared a heartfelt statement regarding the 2025 event.
"The Waterman's Ball is not just a celebration of surfing — it's a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting the oceans and the sport we love," he explained. "This year's event is a testament to the surf industry's dedication to preserving our environment for future generations. We're excited to honor those who have made a lasting impact on both surfing and ocean conservation, and we look forward to another unforgettable evening of unity, inspiration, and action."
The Waterman's Ball will be hosted at The Ranch in California's Laguna Beach on June 13. Marks, Tomson and the Surfrider Foundation will be in attendance as they receive their well deserved honors.