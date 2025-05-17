American Surfer Gabriela Bryan Crushes Margaret River Pro With Strong Start
It didn't take long for the World Surf League (WSL) Western Australia Margaret River Pro to start making some noise. Marking the seventh stop of the 2025 Championship Tour, momentum has been high, and electric energy continues to radiate among the surf community.
Results are in from the opening round, which is quite telling — this will be a close competition, and one for the books. Staggering numbers have been posted, but one athlete stood out immediately, earning the highest women's score of the day.
Gabriela Bryan Takes the Lead in Surfing's Margaret River Pro
Considering Hawaiian surfer Gabriela Bryan is currently ranked No. 1 on the WSL Championship Tour, it should be no surprise that she dominates at Margaret River Pro in the early going. The 23-year-old athlete secured the highest score in the Opening Round after nailing a clean 8.00 and a 7.00 for a combined score of 15.00. Not far behind her was Vahine Fierro of France, who landed a combined score of 14.83, coming up just short of Bryan.
During the event, Bryan wore the yellow jersey, which signifies the No. 1 surfer on the Tour.
"I think on the Gold Coast it was like a spotlight for me... I was trying to embrace it [the yellow jersey], but I like to go under the radar so much, but it's hard to do that, so I'm learning to deal with it. It's just a color on a jersey, it's nice, but I'm learning as I go."
At Surf City El Salvador Pro, the fourth stop of the Championship Tour, Bryan was crowned champion alongside Jordy Smith after both individuals battled it out on the water. While this is just the beginning of Margaret River Pro, if Bryan stays on track, her chances of clinching yet another victory are high. However, there is no room for error.