American Surfer Placed in Medically Induced Coma after Banzai Pipeline Crash
Banzai Pipeline
Banzai Pipeline, located at Hawaii's Ehukai Beach Park, is a renowned surf destination for athletes looking to experience the thrill of the barrelling waves. As one of the most dangerous waves in the world, Banzai Pipeline has fascinated surfers around the globe.
This famed location has seen numerous injuries over the years, one of which occurred in January 2025 after a 26-year-old man encountered a fierce wave. Although the young surfer sustained facial injuries from the incident, rescue teams were able to carry out a successful mission in saving the surfer.
Makai McNamara's Injury
The Banzai Pipeline's most recent victim was professional surfer, Makai McNamara, 29. As reported by Kristen Consillio of Island News, McNamara was surfing when he wiped out on a wave, knocking him unconscious. His friend, Eli Olson, watched in horror as the frightening event unfolded and rushed to the fallen surfer's aid.
"He's underwater for close to two minutes before I got to him," Olson told Island News. "First thing, I just wanted to like keep his head above water so he didn't take more water in. I gave him a couple breaths. Try to give him a couple compressions."
Lifeguards swiftly met the pair in the water, joined by his family and additional friends. While McNamara regained consciousness, it was reported that he was in a "combative state" and needed immediate care.
"It's heavy, especially when it's one of your best friends, seeing them, like lifeless and purple and not breathing," he continued.
McNamara was transported to a local hospital where he was placed in a 72-hour medically induced coma. 24 hours later, his father, Liam McNamara, made a statement on Instagram to update his supporters:
"He feels your energy, he feels your love, he feels your positive vibes and we appreciate each and every one of you for your support. We just need the continued prayers and positive energy. Makai's a strong young man and he's going to get through this."
As McNamara and his family recover from this terrifying experience, they continue updating the public on social media regarding the young professional's road to recovery.