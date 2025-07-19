ARCH Motorcycle Adds a Second Rider to MotoAmerica Super Holligan Racing Team
ARCH Racing might be the news guys on the block, but they're already making big waves in MotoAmerica in the Super Holligan class. ARCH Motorcycle, co-founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, announced the expansion of their MotoAmerica Super Hooligan team during the Superbike Speedfest at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca.
ARCH began as a bespoke motorcycle manufacturer, but it is now making a statement in MotoAmerica's Super Hooligan class. The team announced this past weekend that they're adding a new rider to the team, former MotoGP veteran Jeremy McWilliams.
McWilliams joins Corey Alexander at the upcoming Virginia International Raceway. Alexander is having a decent season, despite a few teething issues with the custom ARCH 2s-R, powered by a proprietary air-cooled V-twin engine developed in collaboration with Suter Industries at its debut at the Super Hooligan season opener at Daytona in March.
Strengthening the ARCH Racing Effort in MotoAmerica
However, don't let these minor growing pains overshadow a solid season from Alexander, who has secured a P6, P7, and a P8 finish in MotoAmerica this season. Not too bad for ARCH, which is making a quick mark in the motorcycle world in 2025.
At Laguna Seca, ARCH didn't just unveil a new rider. They also debuted a new bike. The upgraded 2S-R features a new chassis with a robust aluminum headstock, refined bodywork, and an enhanced swingarm for improved performance.
ARCH isn't going anywhere. They designed this engine from the ground up with one thing in mind: winning.
Jeremy McWilliams’ Expertise
Jeremy McWilliams brings leadership and skill to the team. His vast experience will elevate ARCH's pedigree in the series and should quickly translate into podiums. The duo, along with the 2s-R's capabilities, aims to challenge the Harley-Davidson bikes, which continue to hold the top spots.
A Vision for the Future
ARCH isn't just content to sit in the grid and finish races. They have their eyes set on the biggest stages, targeting the Isle of Man TT in 2026 and other international races. If the program is successful, Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves aim to put their bikes up against industry leaders.
The 2s-R is a bike built to compete at the highest levels, while remaining ARCH to its core, pure bespoke engineering.
ARCH targeting the Super Hooligan class underscores the growing interest in the popular racing series. With McWilliams and Alexander, Arch Motorcycle looks to make a big splash, blending high-level engineering with a passion for riding at its core.