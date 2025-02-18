Arguably the 7 Greatest Big Wave Surfers of All-Time
Big Wave Surfing
Big wave surfing is one of the most extreme and awe-inspiring action sports in the world. These surfers not only push the sport to its outer limits but also carve paths through infamy by pushing the limits of what the human body is capable of.
The greatest big wave surfers of all time have pushed the sport’s limits through innovation and fearless rides. Laird Hamilton pioneered tow-in surfing, Garrett McNamara set records at Nazaré, and Greg Noll was a pioneer at Waimea. Maya Gabeira broke barriers for women, and Shane Dorian revolutionized safety in big wave surfing. Their legacies continue to shape the sport.
They shred waves on the very edge of reality and imagination, in a space that most people forgot about when we were teenagers. Riding towering waves over 50 feet requires a special skillset that's equal parts skill, courage, and an unmeasurable connection to the sea. Over the years, several surfers have pushed the limits of what is possible, redefining the sport of surfing and inspiring future generations.
My Take on the 7 Greatest Big Wave Surfers of All-Time
7. Mark Mathews (AUS)
Mark Mathews is known for his fearlessness in attacking some of the biggest waves on the planet - Shipstern Bluff and The Right. Mathews is a rarity in surfing because he was initially terrified of the ocean. He overcame his fear through sheer determination, dedication, repetition, and practice. Mathews continues to charge headfirst into big waves despite serious injuries he sustained while surfing. He won the Oakley Big Wave award in 2009 and 2011.
6. Shane Dorian (USA)
Shane Dorian is a legend in competitive and big wave surfing. But that wasn't enough for him. After leaving the pro surfing tour, Dorian pursued giant waves, riding some of the biggest waves at Jaws, Mavericks, and Puerto Escondido.
Dorian also helped develop the inflatable safety vest, an invention that's saved countless lives in the surf. Dorian's influence on the sport of big wave surfing lies in his ability to ride these behemoths, innovate the sport, and help surfers of the future.
5. Maya Gabeira (Brazil)
Maya Gabreira is one of the most accomplished female big wave surfers in history. She overcame a life-threatening injury to shatter the Guinness World Record for the largest wave surfed by a woman—a 73.5-foot wave at Nazaré in 2020. Gabiera shattered the barriers in a male-dominated sport, inspiring female surfers for generations to come.
She is a staunch advocate for ocean conservation and is one of the most influential surfers in the world. Her determination and drive are key features that make her a surfer to be revered. She is a testament to the fact that it's not just men who can conquer epic waves.
4. Greg Noll (USA)
Greg Noll, nicknamed "Da Bull," was a trailblazer in the 1950s and 1960s. In his time, he conquered waves that few thought was possible. He would be a top big wave pro contender in any generation. He was the first surfer to ride the waves at Waimea Bay, proving that humans could ride the epic waves of Hawaii.
In 1969, Noll rode an epic wave at Makaha, and at the time, it was considered the biggest wave ever attempted. This solidified his status as a pioneer in the sport. Noll's contributions to the sport laid the foundations for big wave surfing as we know it today.
3. Ross Clarke-Jones (AUS)
Ross Clarke-Jones is Australia's most fearless big wave surfer. Clarke-Jones gained worldwide recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his courageous approach to Hawaiian waves like Waimea Bay and Jaws.
He later became one of the first non-Hawaiians to dominate the Eddie Aikau Big Wave International, and then won the event in 2001. Clarke-Jones also pioneered tow-in surfing at Nazaré, pushing the sport to furhter heights. After taking a medical hiatus due to a reality show accident, Ross Clark got back into big wave surfing and was better than before. The man is a legend on the breaks.
2. Garrett McNamara (USA)
In 2011, Garrett McNamara pushed the known boundaries of big wave surfing, catching a record-breaking 78-foot wave at Nazaré, Portugal. This not only solidified McNamara as a top big wave surfer but put Nazaré on the map as the premier destination for big waves on the globe.
In 2013, he caught a bigger wave, further cementing his legacy as a top professional in the big wave world. McNamara's fearless approach to waves and his role in pioneering Nazaré's epic swells make him one of the greatest of all time.
1. Laird Hamilton (USA)
Laird Hamilton is, hands down, the biggest pioneer of modern big-wave surfing. Hamilton has a fearless approach and innovation to the sport. He introduced tow-in surfing to the sport, allowing surfers to catch bigger waves previously deemed impossible.
His legendary ride at Teahupo in 2000, referred to as the "Millennium Wave," showcased his ability to handle the most dangerous waves in the world. The images and video that surfaced of that experience stopped every surfer in their tracks. It was a moment never seen before. Hamilton's career spanned decades, but he remains an icon in the sport and the first true innovator in big wave surfing.
Final Thoughts
Each of these surfers conquered huge waves and shaped the future of big wave surfing. They each captivated our hearts and sparked our imaginations with their record-breaking rides, fearless exploration, and groundbreaking innovation that pushed the sport of big wave surfing to new limits.
As waves continue to grow and technology advances, the next generation of surfers will build on their legacies, taking big wave surfing to another level.