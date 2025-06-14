Aussie Star to Face Legend Caity Simmers at Lexus Trestles Pro Semifinals
The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour has continued to throw in elements of surprise at each stop. This time, Trestles Pro in California is taking center stage, offering endless excitement for athletes and spectators.
One of the most riveting defeats at Trestles Pro involved Kelly Slater, who was dominated by Barron Mamiya, marking the second wildcard after Dimitri Poulos to get knocked out of the competition. Shortly after, yet another wildcard faced elimination — Kirra Pinkerton of the U.S., who was defeated by Caitlin Simmers.
Once Simmers advanced to the quarterfinals, she was pinned up against Erin Brooks, but Simmers had just enough juice to push her through to the semifinals after landing a 12.10 over Brooks' 11.66. The next round is right around the corner, with plans to kick off on Saturday.
Caitlin Simmers Versus Molly Picklum in Lexus Trestles Pro Semifinals
After Simmers came out on top during the quarters, she slid her way into the semifinals, as did Aussie surfer Molly Picklum, who secured the win over American Lakey Peterson. Simmers and Picklum are now scheduled to face each other in the semifinals.
It's no secret that Simmers comfortably sits high at No. 2 on the WSL Championship Tour rankings, but her spot does not guarantee a victory. Picklum is ranked just below Simmers at No. 3 — numbers are tight, and both athletes will need to post strong results if they want to progress in the competition.
"In 2025, two of the best heats of the year were delivered by them — the Pipe Pro Semifinal and the Abu Dhabi Pro Final. In previous seasons, they went back and forth in Rio, Tahiti, and at Trestles (Finals x2)," the WSL wrote on Instagram. "At the 2025 @lexususa #TrestlesPro, Caity and Molly will face off once again. Will the young American keep the streak alive, or is it finally time for the Aussie to turn the tide?"
Simmers may be young, but she is a fierce competitor on the water. Suppose Picklum, 22, can clinch the victory and secure a spot in the finals. In that case, she will either face Gabriela Bryan, Sawyer Lindblad, Caroline Marks, or Bettylou Sakura Johnson, depending on which athlete makes it to the final round.
Regardless of the outcome from the Simmers versus Picklum battle, the competition is only going to get more intense as they approach the finals. It's fair game for all involved, but only one surfer will leave Trestles Pro victorious.