Australian Freediver Amber Bourke Sets Impressive New Guinness World Record
Amber Bourke, Queensland resident, has been busy working toward setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk using one breath.
The official Guinness World Records website shared that Bourke entered a swimming pool on Aug. 11, 2024 and walked a distance of 370 feet 2 inches, blowing the previous records out of the water.
This distance is greater than that of an American football field.
"I am a freediving instructor and have been freediving for over 10 years," Bourke told record officials. "I wanted to do this both for my own sense of achievement - it has always been a dream of mine to hold a Guinness World Records title - and also to raise money for the Australian Marine Conservation Society in the process."
In the social media video posted, Bourke is seen maintaining a 90-degree angle with her hips.
According to Bourke's official website, she also set an astonishing Australian record in 2023 at the Vertical Blue freediving competition by diving nearly 266 feet (81 meters) below the surface using one hardy breath.
Bourke shared on her site that her freediving discipline is known as CNF, referring to constant weight and no fins.
Freediving, as opposed to scuba diving where a scuba tank is used, is a form of diving in which individuals hold their breath while underwater.
Over the years, Bourke has trained her body for freediving conditions. As she explains on her site, she can now hold her breath for six minutes and swim four underwater laps of an Olympic pool. For reference, BBC Science Focus Magazine states that the average human can only hold their breath for 30 to 90 seconds at a time.
"As well as being a successful competitive freediver, Amber is also passionate about ocean conservation and freediving safety, and is an SSI freediving instructor trainer."
To see some of Bourke's videos for yourself, you can visit her YouTube channel here.