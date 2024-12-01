Authorities Confirm Return of Thought To Be Extinct Animal in Northern California
There are a lot of different wildlife that people can see when visiting national parks around the United States. Depending on the region you are in will determine what animals you will come across.
Bison, which are categorized as nearly extinct, can be seen throughout Yellowstone National Park. There is a list on the National Park Service where you can find existing species of animals.
One of the animals that are seemingly making a return are gray wolves. Throughout to have been extinct because of hunting about 100 years ago, they have been spotted more and more often throughout northern California.
Almost all of those sightings were individual. For the first time, authorities have confirmed that there is a pack of wolves with the capability to breed.
The apex predators were seen at Northern California’s Lassen Volcanic National Park.
"The pack previously confirmed in October 2024 ... consists of two breeding adults and a minimum of two pups," nonprofit California Wolf Watch wrote on Facebook (META). "While gray wolves have been confirmed dispersing through the park ... this is the first time a pack has been confirmed inside the national park. They currently do not have a name yet and this yet to be named wolf pack is one of a dozen groups/packs confirmed living in California."
With the sudden and unexpected emergence of a pack, there have been a lot of discussions among locals. While conservationists and adventurers were excited about the chance to see what was thought to be an extinct animal roaming around again, others are concerned about what the presence of a predator means for people and other wildlife.
If the wolves sense danger from humans, they are going to attack. Farmers are also concerned about the grey wolves hunting and eating their livestock and throwing their businesses for a loop.
Their presence is expected to have an impact on the ecosystem and some of the other wildlife in the area.
"When wolves were extirpated from California by 1924, Sierra Nevada Red Foxes have been negatively impacted and outcompeted by coyotes so with the return of wolves to California, it is anticipated wolves will be reducing coyote numbers leading to a potential increase in Sierra Nevada Red Foxes," California Wolf Watch writes further.
Should people come into contact with wolves or other predatorial wildlife while adventuring, the National Park Service has shared some tips on how to avoid dangerous or fatal situations.
"The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car," the NPS writes in its wildlife guidance, via Veronika Bondarenko of The Street. "Always stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all other animals, including bison and elk."