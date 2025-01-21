Avalanches Rock Annapurna Injurying Three Climbers
As the winter climbing season draws to a close in the Himalayas, two avalanches rocketed down the steep slopes of Annapurna over the weekend above Camp 2. The first avalanche missed the only climbing team remaining on the mountain. A second avalanche hit mountaineer Mattia Conte of Italy and five Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks, all of whom survived the blast of snow and ice though three climbers were injured. The event ended the hopes of the climbing team trying to make a winter ascent of Annapurna this season.
According to an Article written by Angela Benavides for ExplorersWeb, the six climbers were working on the route and ropes when they escaped the first avalanche in the gully below Camp 3. (Journalist Alessandro Filippini reported.) They couldn’t avoid the second avalanche that hit the climbers when they were secured to the ropes, which saved their lives. “Pursang Sherpa is now in the hospital to have his back checked, Mattia Conte suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder, and Chhepal Sherpa, whose fall was stopped by other team members, has cut his face,” Filippini wrote. Lakpa Sherpa, Gelu Sherpa, and Tashi Sherpa were not injured.
Winter Ascents in the Himalayas
This extreme climbing season falls in the dead of winter – the most challenging time to venture into the Himalayas. The Winter Climbing Season began Saturday, December 21, with the solstice and the official start of the astronomical winter. This year, several teams went to the Himalayas to attempt winter ascents on Mt. Everest, Manaslu, Makalu and Annapurna.
Winter Ascents of Himalayan peaks present an additional set of challenges and dangers than the more traditional climbing seasons – namely colder than normal climbing conditions and less support. Alex Txikon, a purist winter-season climber, made the first winter ascent of Nanga Parbat with Simone Moro of Italy in 2016. Txikon also summited Manaslu in January, 2023.
Only a few climbers remain in the Himalayas, as the winter season draws to an end. Jost Kobusch completed his Mt. Everest Journey after the earthquake that jolted parts of Nepal and Tibet. Alex Txikon of Spain suffered health issues that derailed his aspirations on Annapurna. And now Mattia Conte of Italy and five Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks have abandoned their Annapurna dream. One climbing team remains on Makalu.
Annapurna
Annapurna I, standing at 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) in the Himalayas of Nepal, is the 10th highest mountain in the world and the first of the eight-thousanders to be climbed. Its name, derived from Sanskrit, means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance. Despite its name, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving, with a reputation as one of the deadliest peaks due to high avalanche risk, unpredictable weather, and complex terrain. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio has made it one of the most feared climbs in mountaineering. Despite its early fame, Annapurna I has a grim climbing record, with a fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30%, making it one of the most perilous peaks. The mountain's climbing history began with a groundbreaking achievement. In 1950, Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal of a French expedition successfully reached the summit, marking the first human ascent of any 8,000-meter peak.