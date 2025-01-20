Backcountry Ski Exclusive: What You Need to Know Before Hitting the Snow
Backcountry skiing is no joke. No matter your level of expertise, it is pertinent to show up prepared for anything that the terrain can throw at you.
onX Backcountry App
Navigation is a crucial part of any outdoor trip. When facing constantly changing weather conditions in the cold, it is vital to plan your route ahead of time. For one particular company, outdoor mapping is their forte, and they are constantly growing their knowledge and clientele. onX Backcountry is the latest in outdoor navigation technology; designed to guide any and all athletes through backcountry terrain.
Putting the app in "Snow Mode" gives you access to the following features: avalanche forcasts, slope angle shading, winter satellite imagery, slope aspect, and SNOTEL station data.
With these features, there are many opportunities to plan your route, especially in the Colorado, Washington and Utah backcountry areas. Using the Avalanche Terrain Exposure Scale (ATES), onX Backcountry has updated their technology to include different descriptions and classifications for areas of terrain. The scale lets the user know whether the terrain could be simple, challenging, or complex.
Using the route planning feature layered with the ATES scale, ski touring has become safer for athletes and rescue patrol. Avalanche centers collaborate with onX to provide accurate and detailed weather and avalanche forecasts for the season.
Advanced planning is just the first step in a successful ski touring trip.
Stio Outdoor Apparel
To make the most out of your ski touring trip, gearing up with Stio is your safest and most comfortable bet.
From the latest in water-proofing technology to well-placed ventilation zippers, Stio's ski touring gear meets all the requirements for any level of backcountry skier. Starting from the bottom, up, Stio provides ski touring pants fit for any adventure.
The Environ Pants come equipped with breathable, waterproof fabric, able to withstand the deepest powder in the backcountry. With plenty of accessible zipper-pockets, these pants are the perfect setup for a day on the mountain. Each side is also equipped with outseam vents to provide climate control. The casual design shape of these pants gives every type of backcountry skier a fit made for comfort and durability.
Stio's Basis PeakWool Lightweight Crew is the perfect top base layer to provide the necessary layers as you travel farther and farther up the mountain. When you're ready for more layers, their Pinion Down Sweater offers extra protection from both wind and cold, while also serving as a lightweight addition to your pack.
On top of that for the journey down, Stio offers an Environ Jacket, using the same technology for waterproofing against the elements. This jacket comes with a removable, helmet-compatible hood, perfect for the ride down. Once again, this design offers many secure pockets for all of your extra backcountry necessities.
For your hands, Stio brings versatility to the table once more with their Unisex Tracksetter Glove. Made with a combination of stretch, leather, and light insulation, these gloves make for a comfortable trek. Warmth is the name of the game, and with their hook and loop closures for the perfect wrist seal, streamlined warmth is the ultimate achievement
With Stio, you'll be protected from all of the elements you could find on the mountainside. The comfort you find in their gear will bring you to new heights, and the monetary investment is well worth it.
All of the product listed above was tested in the backcountry by professionals and beginners, alike.