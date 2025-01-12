Balancing Creativity and Respect When Naming a New Climbing Route
As a climber, it's likely that you've chuckled a few times at some route names you've stumbled upon over the years.
Ranging from lighthearted bathroom humor, e.g. "Pee Pee's Plunge" on Mountain Project, to widely inappropriate and rather disturbing names, each route has a unique backstory.
To guide climbers as they discover and name more routes, the American Alpine Club (AAC) provides a set of principles on their website.
"Route names are a reflection of climbing culture. They are humorous, witty, and celebrate the grit and penchant for pushing physical boundaries through climbing. These are long-standing hallmarks of our sport that we should preserve," the AAC wrote on their site.
"We take our cues from the climbing community, which holds profound wisdom. More than 5 million strong, it tells us which route names are funny, which are cheeky, and which do harm. A route name is harmful when it hurts any community member or when it discriminates a climber from experiencing the route."
Historically, routes have been named by the person who made the first ascent. However, there continues to be an ongoing debate regarding whether or not previous obscene routes should be renamed.
Today, as part of the American Alpine Club's draft for publishing route names, climbers should plan to undergo a lengthy process to make their chosen names official.
"These industry-wide guidelines for publishing climbing route names are an evolving process. As we learn new beta and new methods of reaching a greater sense of community, we will adapt."
"These guidelines focus on the practice of publishing climbing route names and are presented as a recommended evaluation system to support publishers and authors in both print and web"
In 2020, numerous climbing organizations, including the AAC, Appalachian Mountain Club, Colorado Mountain Club, Mazamas, and The Mountaineers, released a joint statement discussing inappropriate route names and the need to promote more acceptable names.
The prominent outdoor organizations have committed themselves to working toward a more 'respectful community' and encourage climbers to do the same.