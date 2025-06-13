Adventure On SI

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson's Early Influence on California Surf Community

Beach Boys member Brian Wilson passed away at 82 after leaving a permanent mark on the world around him, including the surfing community.

Maria Aldrich

Brian Wilson performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on June 7, 2022. Entertainment Brian Wilson Tour Launch With Chicago
Brian Wilson performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on June 7, 2022. Entertainment Brian Wilson Tour Launch With Chicago / Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the devastating passing of accomplished musician Brian Wilson was announced, the Beach Boys' fan base was inevitably rattled. Although the Beach Boys were not dedicated surfers themselves, aside from drummer Dennis Wilson, their music quickly became associated with the surf community.

With renowned song titles of "Surfin' U.S.A.," "California Girls," and "Surfin' Safari," it's hard not to tie the iconic group to riding the waves. Not to mention, the Beach Boys had album titles directly correlated with surf culture — namely, the successful "Surf's Up" collection, which was released in the early 1970s.

The band's music continues to transport listeners to the rolling ocean waters, evoking visions of surfers catching nearby waves as the beaming sun kisses the skin of beachgoers. Playing a monumental role in their success and overall vision was, of course, Brian Wilson, who helped lead his band to fame in the 1960s.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," a close family member shared on Instagram. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

Wilson's legacy will continue to live on for years to come, as will the idolized music he created. Tributes to the star have been pouring in from around the world on social media, one of which came from Paul McCartney of the Beatles:

"Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows,'" a heartfelt reference to a Beach Boys song.

With 82 years of sharing music and passion, Wilson has left an incredible mark on the world around him — surfers, fans, and the music industry.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News