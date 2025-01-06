Beginner-Friendly Running Challenges To Help Reach 2025 Health Goals
Running is an activity we all know we should do but avoid at all costs.
If you resonate with this statement, you're not alone. With 2025 now in full swing and 79% of U.S. New Year's Resolutions involving health improvements, now is the time to join forces with like-minded individuals striving for a healthy lifestyle this year.
Running is a low-cost way to strengthen your mind and body. However, as with any new habit or behavior, there must be a "why" or an incentive to keep the habit rolling. Your reasoning could be to reach a weight loss goal, better manage a diagnosis, or gain mental clarity.
"Reflect on why, to date, you haven't regularly practiced this behavior. What has stopped you in the past? Is fear or shame getting in the way? Or a lack of time?" Kristi DePaul from Harvard Business Review wrote.
To make your running habits a reality, participating in a running challenge is an excellent way to get motivated, stay motivated, and reach those goals.
To help get you started, here are some challenge ideas to choose from:
Run a 5k Each Month
You're likely questioning this challenge if you've never done a 5K before, let alone 12 in one year. Remember, a 5K doesn't need to be an official race, nor does it need to be a steady run. Many people choose to do a light jog or a speed walk during a 5K.
Ultimately, the idea of doing a monthly 5K is to help you build a healthy habit, provide an evaluation of your monthly progress, and offer you a sense of accomplishment.
Run a Virtual Race
The beauty of running a virtual race is that you can do it at your preferred location, whether you choose a track, trail, or treadmill. An additional benefit is that you will not be competing against other runners in person.
To participate, search for a race online and register. After your race, you will upload proof of completion by submitting a screenshot of a running app you use, watch data, or a similar tool. For some races, you'll even receive a virtual medal.
With virtual activities becoming more popular, virtual races are a great way to build a community and hold yourself accountable.
Run in a Charity Event
If you're like the majority of the population, doing something kind for others likely leaves you with a positive feeling. While you reach your running goals, help a charity organization achieve its goals by participating in one, or multiple, of their races.
Run in a New Location Every Day
Let's face it, running on a treadmill can be quite mundane. Likewise, if you run the same route outside every day, a similar feeling can arise. If running a different route isn't an option, try running it in the opposite direction, which can help prevent boredom and will continue to challenge your body.
For best results, change your route entirely, such as running in a different park, a different part of town, or even on a different track.
Don't Wait, Start Now
The hardest part of running is convincing yourself to start. Find a comfortable pair of running shoes, create a new playlist on your phone, and start reaching your 2025 goals.