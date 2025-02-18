Belgian Ultrarunner Sets Shocking New FKT on Popular New Zealand Trail
In 2020, athlete George Henderson laid down the fastest known time (FKT) for completing the renowned 1,898-mile Te Araroa Trail in New Zealand. Henderson accomplished the feat with a final time of 49 days, 14 hours and 27 minutes. As dumbfounding as this time was, a new FKT as been set on the Te Araroa Trail, which shaved off approximately 17.5 days.
Belgian ultrarunner, Karel Sabbe, was the man behind the mission. On Feb. 16, he completed the iconic trail after a grueling 31 days, 19 hours and 41 minutes. Along the way, he was supported by a five-member team.
Sabbe, 35, is a notable face in the adventure world, but even more so in the running community. In 2023, he snagged the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) speed record with a remarkable time of 46 days, 12 hours and 50 minutes. Additionally, Sabbe has participated in the Barkley Marathons three times - placing 17th in the 2023 race.
A full catalog of Sabbe's jaw-dropping achievements can be found directly on his website. The 35-year-old states that this was his most "epic adventure" to date. "For sure, it was the most diverse trail I ever ran, from volcanoes to rainforest, Alps to kayaking rivers," he wrote on social media. "One moment you could gently cruise on runnable trails, only to suddenly have a 'rough tramping' section on which you take hours for just a couple of km."
New Zealand's Te Araroa Trail runs from the northern region of Te Rerenga Wairua, down to the southern part of Motupōhue. The route covers the length of Aotearoa New Zealand.
According to the Te Araroa site, this beloved trail sees roughly 2,000 hikers complete the challenge per year, and has been a long-standing bucket list item for many adventurers. However, of all the hikers who have flocked to the area over the years, Sabbe will go down in history after his recent performance on the trail.