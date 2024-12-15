Best Apps and Maps for Hikers, Preparing for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
For some, hiking season has just come to an end, but for others, it is just getting real. In any hiking situation, it is a good idea to prepare for your journey ahead, so here is a guide to some of the highest rated hiking apps and maps.
AllTrails
AllTrails is one of the most highly rated hiking apps available to any outdoor adventurer. This app uses a format that allows users to gain insight about certain trails through community input. In just one search, you can find the current weather forecast for a trail, the difficulty of the terrain, and the distance covered by the trail.
Users are encouraged to enable location services in order to track the exact route taken and provide quality services for others in the area. Location services can also provide the proper safety features for hikers; ensuring that loved ones and friends can see the progress and report any incidents while on the trail.
Once on the app, users can find hikes that are just right, using the built in filters. Choosing from easy, moderate, or difficult hikes will then provide a shortened list. From here, you can see what others in your community have ranked the trails on a five-star scale.
Along with the physicality of the hike, you can choose what kind of attractions you want to see, the route type, the elevation gain, and the trail traffic. AllTrails also provides extensive information about the suitability of a trail; wheelchair-friendly, kid-friendly, dog-friendly, and stroller-friendly hikes are all more accessible through the AllTrails app.
Maps- National Trails System
For the adventurers that prefer the old-school methods, or for those looking to get away from their screen, the U.S. National Park Service has provided a trustworthy system to navigate the great outdoors.
The National Trails System was devised to provide any type of hiker with the most updated and detailed information about the land they plan to explore. Their webmap provides information on the biggest and most historic trails in any desired location.
This map in particular should be used in conjunction with a navigational map, but the information provided is priceless.
In addition to the National Trails System, avid hikers should navigate over to the National Geographic site. Here, NatGeo sells physical copies of trail maps based on the National Park. You can also find maps of day trails, great treks, and illustrated maps. So, if you're looking to ditch the phone, be sure to order a physical map before starting your trip.
Hikers and adventurers should always be aware of current weather and trail conditions before setting out. Those hiking alone should take the proper precautions to ensure their complete safety on the trails.