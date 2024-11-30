6 of the Best Destinations for a Christmas Vacation Adventure
With Thanksgiving in the past, it may be time to begin planning your Christmas adventure. These six destinations offer the scenery and activity that would make for a memorable Christmas.
1. Beaver Creek, Colorado
To really embrace the Christmas season in all its glory, travelers should have Beaver Creek, Colorado on their list. Located west of the major ski town, Vail, Colorado, Beaver Creek offers just as much fresh powder with half of the foot traffic. At Beaver Creek, travelers can enjoy the best parts of Colorado without the hassle offered by Vail, Breckenridge, or Silverthorne.
Here, guests can ski, snowboard, or relax; all while being surrounded by endless natural beauty, especially in the winter season. Beaver Creek also holds ceremonial tree lightings to brighten up the town and surrounding businesses.
2. Park City, Utah
Park City offers some of the best skiing in Utah, and although you may be surrounded by more people than you wish, it is neatly tucked away from Utah's busy capital city.
In the summer season, Park City is home to the Sundance Film Festival, but in the winter, the most passionate skiiers and powder hogs occupy the town streets. Apart from the life-changing snow, Park City offers a wide range of Christmas activity from shopping to eating. Main Street is packed full of local shops and restaurants, as well as interactive Christmas activity.
3. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Just a short drive from Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole offers a unique Wyoming experience. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers skiing and snowboarding suitable for all ages, and the views alone would pull you to the top of those slopes.
After you've had your breath taken away on the slopes, Jackson Hole is the perfect place to see old Western culture mix with modern culture. The main town of Jackson is home to local cuisine, six different ski areas, and the kind of scenery that pulls you back every year.
4. North Pole, Alaska
Although this particular North Pole isn't home to THE Santa Claus, it is home to an enormous Santa statue that stands 50 feet high. North Pole, AK has Christmas vacation potential that is off the charts. The town keeps its Christmas decorations up year-round, so for the Christmas enthusiasts, this place will meet all of your expectations.
The street lights look like candycanes, the reindeer are real, and the Alaskan sky is as vast as ever. With all that this town has to offer, a Christmas adventure here would be a great success.
5. Duluth, Minnesota
The holiday train ride that makes its way around Lake Superior should be enough to convince anyone to visit Duluth. Along with the unique transportation, this town houses a most impressive Christmas light display called Bentleyville. Over 5 million lights will shine in your eyes as you make your way through this great northern town.
6. Durango, Colorado
To keep on theme with Christmas train rides, this final destination is home to a historic steam train that transforms into the Polar Express every Christmas. The train ride shows passengers the ins and outs of Santa's busy schedule, as well as some of the most breathtaking scenery southern Colorado has to offer.
Durango is also close to Wolf Creek Ski Area, a ski area that averages 435 inches of natural snow every season.