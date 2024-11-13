Best Headphones To Buy the Runners in Your Life This Holiday Season
There are many different ways that people get into a zone to prepare for a workout. One of the most popular is listening to something while doing the activity.
For runners, a good pair of headphones has become integral. There may not be a single accessory more important to having a good session.
However, the sheer number of options that are available can be overwhelming. Everyone has different preferences, as over-the-ear models or in-ear models are just the beginning of sifting through everything.
Over at Runners World, Adam Schram and Morgan Petruny wrote a review on some of the best headphones available, which test editor Amanda Furrer tried.
Which ones received superlatives? Coming away with the best overall title was Shokz OpenRun Pro Wireless Headphones. Priced normally at $179.95, they are on sale for $160 at Amazon, so get them while you can!
The wrap-around design gives a level of security and they are incredibly lightweight at only one ounce. However, people who prioritize sound quality may not like these as much as in-ear models, which will give a better sound.
For the best sound quality, Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds are the way to go. The secure in-ear fit and sweat-resistant material makes this a perfect headphone for even the most intense workouts.
Some people have complained that the wings on the earbuds cause discomfort. The lack of wireless charging options will have some looking elsewhere, too.
If you use your headphones all day and not just to exercise, comfort is important. The best all-day option is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Earbuds. Improved sound quality helped them move up the list along with limiting wind noise.
It can be frustrating when the earbuds don’t pair with all smartwatches and the controls on the earbuds themselves can be troublesome at times. But these are excellent quality headphones.
Not everyone has $160 to spend on headphones. If you are budgeting this holiday season but still want a new pair, the JLab Go Air Earbuds are the perfect option and are currently on sale for $24 at Walmart.
The five-hour battery life is a little lower than other models on the list and the sound quality is lacking compared to other options. But you cannot beat that price point.
Tired of your earbuds and headphones getting ruined by sweat and water? Your next purchase should be the Jabra Elite 8 Active Wireless Earbuds.
With Dolby quality sound, they are sweat, dust and waterproof, as they can handle any conditions whether it is the basement of a home gym or being in the rain for a run to get miles in. There were some issues with skin irritation after lengthy usage, but the pros outweigh the cons here.
If you are planning an extended run and need earbuds that will last the entire time, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 is the way to go. There were a few issues with the sound quality, as it can be tinny at times and hearing in crowds can be difficult.
But you don’t have to worry about them falling out during your run. Open-ear comfort is provided and has a very high IPX rating (protects against dust and water).
Last but not least, the superlative for the most compact headphones goes to the Jaybird Vista 2 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds. The lengthy battery life and small carrying case are the real draws to these.