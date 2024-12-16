The Best Shoes For Runners To Battle the Elements During Winter Months
There are some challenges to keeping up with your running routine outside during the winter months.
Lower temperatures make it imperative that you bundle up correctly so that you can remain safe and won’t be at risk for illness. The elements can also present obstacles, as snow, sleet and ice create some less-than-ideal conditions.
Just as important as the clothing a runner wears is the shoes they opt to run in.
The harsh conditions make it difficult to run in a regular pair of shoes, but Michael Charboneau of Runners World has compiled a list of the best winter running shoes to battle all of the elements you will face.
Three of the most important factors to pay attention to when selecting a running shoe for the winter is weather resistance, warmth and protection and grippy outsoles. Comfort and functionality are the perfect combo, and options were provided for different settings and needs.
Taking home the title as the best overall winter running shoe is the Hoka Challenger 7. A plush midsole and incredibly well-cushioned feel combined with keeping feet warm help this land at No. 1.
“I ran through puddles, mud, leaves, wet grass, rocks—you name it,” said one RW wear tester. “Not once did I feel unsteady, uncomfortable, or out of control.”
For anyone who is going to be running through wetter conditions, like snow, an upgrade can be made to the Challenger 7 GTX.
Value seeking will lead people to the Brooks Divide 5. This is a shoe that can be used on the road and trails, providing excellent versatility and bang for your buck, as it would normally cost a premium for that kind of product.
While not as advanced as other shoes when it comes to the tech that makes it up, this will more than get the job done for people who are on a budget.
Runners who take to the trails, the Topo MTN Racer 3 comes highly recommended. Traction is the biggest draw here, as the shoes will remain grippy in the dirt, mud, and soft ground or if conditions get sloppier and wet.
A larger toe box will give the feeling of stability on uneven ground. The midsole has also been upgraded, providing more cushioning and comfort for your feet, while absorbing the shock.
Anyone who will be running in icy conditions on the road needs to strongly consider the Icebug NewRun BUGrip GTX. It will be tough to beat these shoes, deemed the best with ice spikes that are available.
Because of the carbide steel spikes, a lot of noise will be made on the pavement and concrete. It is highly recommended to not wear these on dry sidewalks, but once those wintry conditions come about, they are the perfect shoe to wear.