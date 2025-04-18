Best Spots to Watch the 129th Running of the 2025 Boston Marathon
Not only are the butterflies setting in for those who are running in this year's Boston Marathon, but it is a pretty exciting time for those planning to watch this amazing spectator sport. Here are a few spots that provide some of the best views along the 26.2-mile course of the 2025 Boston Marathon.
Consider reviewing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Commuter Rail network has a network of routes that will get you to and from various locations to watch the Boston Marathon. The MBTA is also the best way to move around from one location to another during the race.
Try getting off the MBTA in Framingham (6.6-mile mark) or Natick (10-mile mark), as both pack a punch. The top runners are getting into a good cadence here. This will be an essential place for recreational runners, so send them loud and inspiring cheers to keep making tracks.
Best Spots to View the 2025 Boston Marathon, and Key Places
Check into the start area and get your picture taken with the runner you are following in front of the famous ‘Statue of the Starter’, to commemorate the vital importance of the community of running, the tradition of running together, and the camaraderie of sport. After your picture, try to get up closer to the start line to capture the initial action of this historic event.
One of the most popular and loudest spots is the Wellesley Scream Tunnel section, which will be a tougher place to get a spot, but one of the best for visual entertainment and getting into the spirit of the race. Be ready to yell loudly here (or scream), come with a funny sign, and welcome course side kisses here. Famous for the Wellesley students' cheer, which dates back to 1897.
Some of the best action will occur when runners climb the series of hills between mile 15.9 and 21.35 miles, with the most famous at mile 20 called Heartbreak Hill, where strategic passes have happened in the past, and these hills can be grueling, so be here to provide some runners the needed cheer to make the climb.
Don’t forget to remember the runner’s start time and bib number that you are watching for. Check the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) and download the B.A.A. Racing App to keep track of the runner you are following so you can be in the right place at the right time to catch them in action.
Don’t forget to cheer everyone on; this is all about supporting people and celebrating the joy and freedom that running can provide. Know the rules by visiting the B.A.A. Before you start your day, like making sure you stay off the course, and know that you can’t join or pace your friend, or get in the way of any runner.