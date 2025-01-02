Best Stationary Exercise Bikes for Anyone Looking To Stay Active During Winter
The winter is a tough time for anyone to stay active and in shape as braving the elements outdoors can be a challenge. But, if you want to be in shape whether it is for competing in races once the weather warms up or just to have the best summer body as possible, that work has to start during the winter months.
Finding different activities to keep up the good work during the colder months can be a challenge, but one way people stay in shape is by riding stationary bikes.
Everyone is looking for something different when it comes to this equipment, which can offer a variety of experiences. Price matters as much as performance to some.
Which exercise bike is the best?
Ingrid Skjong at Wirecutter of the New York Times spent four years testing and riding 19 different ones. The five best were shared, taking into account connectivity, metric tracking, built-in touchscreens and price.
Her first two recommendations are the Schwinn IC4 and Bowflex C6. They are grouped together because they are identical bikes, as Nautilus owns both companies.
Both feature real-time metrics for the people who have specific goals they are looking to hit during their ride. You can get the most out of these bikes whether you connect to the app or not and are nearly identical in price.
One of the most attractive aspects of these pieces of equipment are the incredible warranties that are included. Both are covered 10 years for the frame, three for parts and one year for any repairs that a technician would have to do. An extended warranty that lasts five years for parts and labor can be purchased as well.
With a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds, it can handle the most among the selections made.
Anyone looking for the closest to a spinning class will gravitate toward the Peloton Bike. Fully immersive, you will feel like you are part of an interactive studio ride without leaving your home.
A subscription is needed to get the most out of the bike, as workout content is lacking without it. The 21.5-inch sweat-resistant touchscreen tablets are a huge draw, separating itself from other bikes with the fully integrated screen.
An incredible amount of statistics are shown during the ride, including calories burned, speed, ride time and resistance intensity.
Riders looking for some competitiveness will love the rankings shared so that you can compete against other users in a class or friends who also use Pelotons.
Another suggestion from Skjong is the Spinning Aero Connected Spinner Bike. Unlike some of the other options, a power outlet isn’t needed for this one as it uses friction resistance.
That means a little noisier of a workout could be had, but a user isn’t limited by needing to be placed near a power source.
Some riders may not feel this gives as smooth of a ride and figuring out what level of resistance is being used could be a challenge at times, but it includes a cadence sensor arm-band heart rate monitor that operates via bluetooth.
There is also a water bottle holder which testers loved.
Last but not least, for anyone operating on a tight budget looking to stay active, the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1805 comes highly recommended.
While it lacks the bells and whistles of other options on the list, it does provide a sturdy ride. If just racking up miles and time on the bike during the winter is all you are worried about and you don’t need the stats, this is the bike for you.
“I was impressed with how sturdy this bike was,” noted one tester, who, like all the others, was unaware of each model’s price tag. “I always felt like I was on solid footing and riding a thick and sturdy piece of equipment.”
A cadence sensor can be attached to the bike, which will connect to any of the cycling apps you use. There is a tablet holder as well if you have a video you want to watch through while cycling to follow along with something.
The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1805 is no frills but gets the main objective done.