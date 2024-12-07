Bethesda Softworks Set to Release New Indiana Jones Video Game After Glowing Reviews
On Monday, Dec. 9, Bethesda Softworks will release their newest game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, this game will take fans on a whole new adventure that they haven't seen in the movies.
Bethesda worked in conjunction with Lucasfilm to create a film-accurate version of the story in order to continue the timeless legacy built by the beloved original films. MachineGames produced the game with Todd Howard, a Hall of Fame game designer, producing a visually stunning story.
The video game is available on Xbox (through Game Pass) and PC (through Steam). In this first-person action-adventure game, players will work to uncover the ancient powers connected to the Great Circle. Before the "sinister forces" can abuse this power, Indiana Jones must get to the Great Circle first.
The creators of this game have heavily emphasized their efforts to create a game that follows the timeline of the movies. With this in mind, the players will take on Indy's perspective:
"Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time."
The game map will take the players on a enduring journey around the globe from historical sites like the pyramids of Egypt, the Vatican, and the sunken temples of Sukhothai. Like many of Bethesda's games, there are open-map areas that work with the linear, narrative-driven gameplay. Players will have the freedom to explore the land, unearth secrets, and make countless connections. Players will also be expected to solve riddles throughout the game to channel their inner archaeologist.
Indy's token piece of equipment was not left out, as players will have the opportunity to wield his legendary whip against enemies and obstacles.
Many game reviewers have described the narrative and the gameplay to be "highly immersive" (WCCFTech), as well as "a grand adventure" (Game Rant). IGN even gave praise to the realism of the graphics and the voice acting.
The Great Circle is bound to bring life back into the video game industry, especially with video game adaptations of movies.
To get ahead and master the archaeologist craft, check out Xbox's tips and tricks to maximize your adventure.