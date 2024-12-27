Big South Fork National Park Equestrian Trails Repaired to Prepare for Spring
Over 16 miles of trails located in the Big South Fork National Park River and Recreation area recently received care to be repaired. Specifically the Cumberland Valley Loop Horseback Riding Trail located in the heart of the recreation area got some much needed tender loving care.
The project took on repairing the heavily eroded trail head, spreading aggregate throughout the trail, repairing water control devices and trail directional signage along with removing fallen trees from the route.
This will be a welcome upgrade for riders when the trails are most accessible in the Spring, normally beginning around March and April.
The park boasts more than 200 miles of horseback riding trails that offer a complete variety of skill levels and terrain. Riders can experience everything from easy, gentle scenic trails to challenging with steep climbs, rocky terrain, and rivers crossings.
Horseback riders will see sandstone bluffs, waterfalls, and even dense forests on their seemingly unending trail ride.
Many of the popular trails include the John Muir Trail which offers amazing views and connections to other trail systems; O&W Trail which is very well-known for its historic railroad bed and access to many scenic overlooks; and Yahoo Falls Loop that combines horseback riding with visiting the tallest waterfall in Kentucky.
The Cumberland Valley Loop Trail serves as an important connector for horseback riders and hikers to the hundreds of miles of trail network located in the recreation area. Access to campgrounds, picnic areas, recreational areas, scenic overlooks and even river access are all linked by the newly repaired Cumberland Valley Loop.
It is important to note that if you plan to visit the park and take your trusty steed, you will need to have proof of a negative Coggins Test on all horses entering the Big South Fork.
There are multiple campgrounds that are available for the horse enthusiasts to make a stay out of the visit. Bandy Creek Camp Store and Stable is the place to board your horse with easy access to the area's extensive trail system. The humans of the group can stay just next door at the Bandy Creek Campground which has 149 campsites, 98 trailer sites, 49 tent camps and two group camping loops.
Station Camp Campground and Bear Creek Horse Camp have areas for horse tie-outs along with campsites with water and electrical hookups. This area is open from April to October each year.
Finally Charit Creek Lodge is only accessible by foot, bike or horse and encourages visitors to make reservations well in advance.