Billionaire Isak Andic Falls 100 Meters To His Death On Hiking Trip
71-year-old Isak Andic recently lost his life while hiking near Barcelona on Saturday with his relatives after he slipped and fell 100 meters down a cliff.
Police told CNN that the tragic accident occurred in a popular tourist destination, the Collbató caves of Salnitre. Following the incident, authorities arrived to investigate and recover his body.
The entrepreneur founded the Mango fashion company which gained traction early on, leading to his immense success in the business world. According to Forbes, the Andic family has a $4.5 billion fortune as of April 2024.
Andic was originally born in Istanbul but relocated to Barcelona at age 14, where he later opened the first Mango store in 1984. Over the years, Mango has continued to grow in popularity and is now a leading fashion company in Europe.
Since his passing, tributes from all over the world have been paid to Andic.
"Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an incredible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to value that he himself imbued in our company," said Mango CEO Toni Ruiz in a statement.
"His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."
Currently, there are 40 Mango stores in the United States and within the next year, 20 more are scheduled to open. However, Andic's loss will leave a permanent scar on the company as his family, friends, and fellow colleagues recover.
"All my affection, and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a tribute to Andic.