Blink-182 Star Travis Barker Partners with Popular Surf Brand 'Hurley'
Renowned surf brand "Hurley" has announced a major collaboration with one of the most prominent drummers in the world—Travis Barker. After rising to fame following the immense success of his band Blink-182, Barker has become an incredibly popular figure in the media and has grown an even larger presence after marrying Kourtney Kardashian.
Over the years, Barker has continued to grow his career and expand his artistic horizons. Now partnering with "Hurley," he is reaching an even wider community—one that he is pretty familiar with.
The "Hurley" brand was founded by Southern California's Bob Hurley in 1999 which was just a few short years after the formation of Blink-182. Over the years, Barker has been seen sporting "Hurley" apparel—it's as though the partnership was destined to happen.
"Hurley" Releases Collection Alongside Travis Barker
"Introducing the Hurley x Travis Barker Collection. This is no gentle nod to our shared history—it's an in-your-face, volume up ode to all the things that keep us fired up," Hurley announced on social media. "Celebrate the power of art, music, and culture with the Hurley x Travis Barker Collection."
According to an exclusive interview that Dashel Pierson of SURFER Magazine conducted with the legendary drummer, Barker, this makes his collaboration all the more meaningful.
"I was a trash man in Laguna Beach, and I would skim board and surf as much as I could," Barker told Pierson. "[I would go] every day. One of the best times of my life. I was never great, but I loved it. I still love it."
Since the partnership was announced, the company and Barker have been promoting the bold collection publicly. The new endeavor is likely to increase sales for the brand and spread the creativity that Barker desires.