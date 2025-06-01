Adventure On SI

Blink-182 Star Travis Barker Partners with Popular Surf Brand 'Hurley'

Surf Brand "Hurley" and drummer Travis Barker have released their collection after a massive collaboration.

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Tom DeLonge perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Zilker Park.
Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Tom DeLonge perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Zilker Park. / Briana Sanchez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Renowned surf brand "Hurley" has announced a major collaboration with one of the most prominent drummers in the world—Travis Barker. After rising to fame following the immense success of his band Blink-182, Barker has become an incredibly popular figure in the media and has grown an even larger presence after marrying Kourtney Kardashian.

Over the years, Barker has continued to grow his career and expand his artistic horizons. Now partnering with "Hurley," he is reaching an even wider community—one that he is pretty familiar with.

The "Hurley" brand was founded by Southern California's Bob Hurley in 1999 which was just a few short years after the formation of Blink-182. Over the years, Barker has been seen sporting "Hurley" apparel—it's as though the partnership was destined to happen.

"Hurley" Releases Collection Alongside Travis Barker

"Introducing the Hurley x Travis Barker Collection. This is no gentle nod to our shared history—it's an in-your-face, volume up ode to all the things that keep us fired up," Hurley announced on social media. "Celebrate the power of art, music, and culture with the Hurley x Travis Barker Collection."

According to an exclusive interview that Dashel Pierson of SURFER Magazine conducted with the legendary drummer, Barker, this makes his collaboration all the more meaningful.

"I was a trash man in Laguna Beach, and I would skim board and surf as much as I could," Barker told Pierson. "[I would go] every day. One of the best times of my life. I was never great, but I loved it. I still love it."

Since the partnership was announced, the company and Barker have been promoting the bold collection publicly. The new endeavor is likely to increase sales for the brand and spread the creativity that Barker desires.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

