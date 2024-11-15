Body of Deceased Hunter Recovered From Great San Dunes National Park
Tragic news was shared out of Great Sand Dunes National Park on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14 as the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue squad shared the news that the body of a deceased hunter that was recovered from the park at the end of October.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana native Lance Walker was on a hunting trip when he became overdue to return on the evening of Oct. 30. Walker's hunting party, which included his brother, began searching for him via the SOS feature on their Garmin Satellite device on Oct. 31.
By the time his body was discovered, he was found to be deceased. It was in a tough terrain, so rescuers had to be called in to assist.
The AVSAR, Saguache County Search and Rescue, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and the National Park Service came together for the complicated recovering.
It eventually took seven team members and multiple different types of equipment, but the mission was eventually completed by the end of day Nov. 1.
The cause of death for Walker's death is unknown, though it is officially being described as a 'tragic accident' per the rescure team.
"Captain Walker was the owner of Fish Commander Guide Services in Grand Isle, LA. He was committed to giving his customers a first-rate experience when he brought them fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, making sure they not only brought home a ton of fish but also unforgettable memories," said a section of his obituary. "But Lance’s passion for fishing was only surpassed by his passion for hunting. His adventurous spirit led him on hunting trips throughout the country, always searching for another trophy deer or elk with a bigger rack than his previous win. Lance enjoyed his hunting trips with his kids, dad, brothers, nephews, and friends, who will all treasure their adventures with him."
Great Sand Dunes National Park itself is not open to hunting, but Walker was a permitted and licensed hunter for the legal National Preserve section of the park. It makes for an interesting and somewhat reserved hunting experience.
While it in and of itself is not particularly dangerous, one can never be too safe when preparing for a hunting trip. That is especially so if one plans to separate from the party. Hunters of any experience and skill level are prone to accidents, so it is extra important to follow every possible guideline before leaving for a trip.