Body of Missing Mount Whitney Hiker Located After Prolonged Search

After being reported missing nearly a week ago, hiker Taylor Rodriguez was found deceased on a Mount Whitney trail.

Mount Whitney, California
Taylor Rodriguez, 29, set out to hike Mount Whitney, a 14.505' peak in California, in late December but failed to return home to his friends and family. The young man was hiking solo. Authorities couldn't confirm if he had proper gear and clothing with him.

An ongoing search mission was in place to locate Rodriguez, but time was ticking and unruly weather brewed, bringing in high winds and dropping temperatures.

On Jan. 4 around 1 p.m., search teams were able to locate the missing hiker who had already succumbed to the environmental conditions.

"... Inyo County Sheriff's Office and Inyo County Search & Rescue located Taylor Rodriguez approximately half a mile northwest of Upper Boy Scout Lake, at an elevation of 12,000 feet, Near the North Fork of Lone Pine Creek Trail, " Inyo County Sheriff's Office wrote on their social media page.

"It has been confirmed that he is deceased."

One of Taylor's acquaintance Susana Guerra told the Los Angeles Times, "A lot of us don't understand what made him get in his car, drive to Whitney and kind of do this on a whim."

"He's such a smart kid, really smart, and it's hard to understand what he was thinking," said Guerra.

Additional details from the investigation have not been provided at this time. Updates will be posted as needed to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue pages.

'We want to thank everyone who assisted in the search efforts, including climbers and hikers who provided valuable information. Special thanks to the Army National Guard, CHP Inland Division Air Operations, CHP Central Division Air Operations, CalOES FIRIS (High altitude imaging plane), Mono County SAR, and China Lake Mountain Rescue Group (Kern County) for their mutual aid and dedication. Additionally, we want to thank our kitchen staff here at the Inyo County Sheriff's Office for their support to our search teams," authorities stated.

