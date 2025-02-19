Bold Runner Makes History - Becomes First Finisher of Montane Arctic Spine Race
The Arctic Spine Race is just as chilling as the name implies — 293 consecutive miles on Sweden's unforgiving Kungsleden Trail. Runners who commit to the race must navigate the Arctic tundra, snowfields, and dangerous temperatures.
The trail has left runners defeated time and time again. However, a runner recently claimed victory after crossing the finish line in Hemavan after battling through the grueling conditions. This was first in the world of ultra running.
Leif Abrahamsen became the first-ever finisher of the brutal race. Starting in Abisko, Abrahamsen steadily made his way to Hemavan, completing the race in 200 hours and 14 minutes. According to Run247, the valiant runner spent much of the race alone, forced to face the challenges by himself.
Runners participating in the race are responsible for utilizing a sled to carry their gear. Abrahamsen's gear weighed approximately 66 pounds, all of which he carried for several days.
"Beautiful, fantastic, more like an expedition than a race," Abrahamsen stated. "You can't attack it like a race or you'd never get through. Being there with the environment, doing the right stuff, get your food in get your sleep in, get warm, putting one foot in front of the other and you'll get there at least."
As stated on the Arctic Spine Race website, competitors are likely to face temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Individuals who feel that they have what it takes to complete the race are to contact Race Director, Phil Hayday-Brown, directly.
Initially, Hayday-Brown explained that he wasn't anticipating a finisher to cross the line at the race.
"Looking at the start when there was no snow, it was icy, it was warm and I was thinking there was going to be lots of water and overflow... I didn't think we'd get a finisher."
Fortunately for Abrahamsen, the race was on his side. Following the exciting event, the two men celebrated the incredible victory with a beer and banter. Abrahamsen managed to beat all odds and now has quite the story to share.