Boulder Climbing Makes History with World Cup Debut in South America
In April, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season kicked off with a jaw-dropping boulder competition in Keqiao. Annie Sanders of the U.S. won the gold medal for women, and Sorato Anraku of Japan won for men.
Keqiao offered the perfect opening to the season as spectators had incredible opportunities to watch young athletes flourish on the wall. Following this event, lead and speed climbers had time to shine in Wujiang and Bali. Now, Boulder athletes will return for their upcoming event in Curitiba, Brazil.
Once the competition arrives, history will be made in Curitiba. Not only will elite athletes be battling it out on the wall, but this will mark the first World Cup event held in South America. According to the IFSC, Curitiba has hosted climbing events, including the South American Cup, but this will be their first time hosting the World Cup.
Bouldering IFSC World Cup Debuts in South America
"I'm looking forward to competing in Brazil. It's like a dream to have a World Cup so close to home," said climber Benjamin Vargas, per an IFSC press release. "In my opinion, it's very important for the development and visibility of climbing in South America, because even though climbing is getting popular, not everybody knows there is a world climbing competition circuit. And also, the region's people can meet all the international athletes and hopefully get inspired."
With competitive climbing growing in popularity each year, having more representation across numerous countries will help promote the sport and gain traction at the international level. Events for the World Cup in Curitiba are scheduled to kick off on May 16 and will run through May 18. To watch the competition live or on demand, visit the official IFSC YouTube channel.