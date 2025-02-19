Brazilian Surfer Holds On to WSL No.1 Ranking After Stellar Performance
The Abu Dhabi Surf Pro has now concluded as of Sunday, Feb. 16, though there is still room for movement among the rankings — there are several events remaining in the Championship Tour.
Currently, Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreria holds an unwavering grasp on the No.1 spot. At the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro, Ferreira came in first and snagged 10,000 points, which were then added to his 6,085 points from his third place showing at the Lexus Pipe Pro for a grand total of 16,085.
Following behind Ferreira is Barron Mamiya (No. 2) with 11,330 points and Miguel Pupo (No. 3) with 9,490 points. Mamiya scored 1,330 during the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro while Pupo claimed 4,745 points.
In the lead for the Women's Rankings are Caitlin Simmers at No.1 (17,800 points), Molly Picklum at No. 2 (13,885 points) and Tyler Wright at No. 3 (12,610 points). In March, numerous athletes will be heading to Supertubos, Peniche, Portugal to compete in the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal events. While Ferreira is unlikely to easily give up his spot, rankings can always get shaken up rather quickly.
According to Red Bull, when the WSL 2025 World Championships Tour wraps up, the top five men and women will each compete at the WSL Finals in Figi at the end of the summer. From there, one man and one woman will take home the title. Considering the strong results that Ferreira has been producing during competition, it's highly probable that he will be among the elite group.
As explained in the WSL Rulebook, WSL heats are scored based upon five primary factors, including commitment and degree of difficulty, innovative and progressive maneuvers, combination of major maneuvers, variety of maneuvers and speed, power and flow. The dedication and time that each athlete has put into their training is endless — the hard work is certainly paying off.