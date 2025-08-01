Breaking 200: tThe Next Big Endurance Racing Benchmark
Barriers in endurance sports
A mile in <4 minutes, a marathon in <2 hours, a full triathlon in <7 hours (men) and <8 hours (women). In endurance sports, we are enamored by breaking through whole-number time barriers. There's something about it that draws us in, myself included. What's next?
We are still awaiting the sub-2-hour marathon and sub-7/8-hour triathlon in formal competition, as these barriers were broken by using drafting, pacing, and equipment banned from competition. Nike gave the women's 4-minute mile a test this summer, but we are still some time away from that happening, even in an unofficial format.
When scouring the world records of standard endurance events, there's not much out there at the moment that is reasonably close to an exciting whole-number barrier. If we shift our focus to ultra-endurance and move from a time barrier to a distance barrier, then we have something on our hands. The only downside is that very few people would be willing to attempt it, but one guy in particular is tantalizingly close.
200 miles in 24 hours.
The world's best at running all day long
If it sounds insane, it's because it is. Lithuanian athlete Aleksandr Sorokin came within shouting distance of 200 three years ago running a world record 198.6 miles, which is an average pace of 7:15 per mile (at 41 years old no less). All in a day's work. He also holds nearly every other ultra-running world record, including 100 km (road), 100 miles (track and road), 12 hours (track and road), and 6 hours.
You can find a conversation with him discussing his achievements during a casual 44km run here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2NziMsmlvM
We haven't seen any big races since Sorokin's string of performances in 2021/2022, but he is far from retired. He only started running at age 31 to lose weight, so in terms of his "training age", he's still relatively young. A quick look at his Strava profile shows the engine is still running hot. On July 9 he recorded a seemingly casual 20 mile run around a standard track at a steady 5:46/mile pace. Training in Kenya suggests he is still seeking to improve his performance.
When asked "why are you still running?" in a 2023 interview, he said "I just want to show my maximum" while explaining the 24 hour run is one of his primary focuses. According to him, "200 miles is not a limit".
The growth of ultrarunning
Humans are built to run long distances, and ultrarunning is not new. Some races date back to the early 1900s, such as the Comrades Marathon in South Africa. Six-day races were even held in New York City in the 1800s, which is highlighted in two books by Davy Crockett. One drew a crowd of over 80,000!
But it was never as mainstream as it is now. Social media and brand sponsorships create an avenue for these runners to get publicity and paydays that were historically reserved for the more standard race distances. This will likely draw in more highly talented runners, and I suspect many records will continue to fall as the sport grows.
With shorter distances, the margins for world records are very slim. In ultrarunning, the potential is much bigger. Sorokin only needs to run 2-3 seconds faster per mile to break 200 miles in 24 hours. Easier said than done. But we are still in the sport's infancy, and the convergence of science and monetary incentives will probably be more than enough to find ways to shave off a couple of seconds per mile. I suspect we will eventually be talking about 210 or 220+ miles in 24 hours.