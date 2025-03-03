Breezy Johnson Returns to Podium After Strong Downhill Performance
American Olympian, Breezy Johnson, had a stellar performance at the make-up
World Cup Kvitfjell Downhill event on Friday, ultimately securing third place and a podium finish. The 29-year-old finished behind Emma Aicher from Germany who placed second. Austria's Cornelia Huetter took the win with a time of 1:31.46.
The crowd cheered with apporval and excitement as Johnson looked unstoppable cruising down the steep slope at a remarkable speed. However, despite enjoying such a strong finish, Johnson expressed surprise, and satisfaction, with her results.
"I definitely made some mistakes, so I'm kind of surprised by the results," said Johnson, as reported by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. "I feel good, all things considered. You have to push and try things out. You must risk things and considering all that I risked and all that I paid for I feel like I did pretty good."
The Audi FIS Ski World Cup social media team also jumped in on the celebratory fun, stating, "Breezy is back on the World Cup podium! After double World Championship gold in Saalbach, Breezy Johnson returns to the World Cup podium — What a moment for the American speed star."
Fellow Americans, Jacqueline Wiles, Lindsey Vonn, Lauren Macuga, Isabella Wright and Haley Cutler also finishished the demanding downhill course. A telling assessment of the strength, and bright future, of the women's U.S. Ski Team.
Earlier in February, Johnson took home the downhill World Champion title in Saalbach after with a time of 1:41:29. Johnson now sits comfortably in the women's downhill rankings at 6th in the 2025 World Cup standings. Italy's Federica Brignone remains atop the women's downhill standings. The Italian women's team has enjoyed much success this season, with Brignone's teammate, Sofia Goggia, currently holding second place in the downhill standinds.
The downhill events in Kvitfjell, Norway will continue on Saturday, March 1, with the Super G taking the spotlight on March 2. All events can be streamed on Ski and Snowboard Live. The World Cup Finals will soon take place in Sun Valley, Idaho in the U.S. The top 25 in every World Cup discipline for the men and women will compete for the final World Cup titles of the season. We look forward to covering each of these thrilling races.