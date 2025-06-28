Adventure On SI

British Climber Defeats IFSC World Cup Champion Sorato Anraku

Sorato Anraku faced defeat at the Boulder World Cup in Innsbruck after a British climber rose to the challenge for the victory.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Toby Roberts (GBR) celebrates his gold medal in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, kicked off with qualifications. It looked as though returning champion Sorato Anraku, 18, of Japan, was going to sweep the gold medal yet again. He started strong with a qualification score of 95.0, comfortably placing him at the top of the leaderboard.

When the semifinals rolled around, he continued to dominate and landed the highest score of 84.8, with Lee Dohyun following closely behind with 84.5 points. All signs pointed toward the duo reaching the podium together, but things took an unexpected turn in the Boulder finals.

Toby Roberts Takes Gold, Sorato Anraku Stumbles at IFSC World Cup

Creeping up steadily behind the leading climbers was British climber Toby Roberts, who endured a difficult season until now. After continuously missing the podium, Roberts made a colossal appearance and brought home a gold medal with a total of 69.8 points, allowing him to knock Anraku down to second place for a silver medal. The competition was dramatic and incredibly tight — Anraku landed 69.6 points. Earning the bronze medal was Hannes Van Duysen of Belgium with 54.6 points.

"This means a lot to me, and I'm still trying to piece it all together. What an incredible crowd and atmosphere. I posted a few weeks ago about pressure and expectation and not feeling like myself — I was 51st in Bern 10 days ago and didn't feel like myself at all when climbing."

"Being honest was the best thing I could have done and has allowed me to remember why I love competing so much. I want to give everything when I pull on the wall and enjoy the process of working boulders out — last night was exactly that," he continued. "Climbing is an incredible sport, and I want to continue fighting and giving everything for as long as I can."

With the Boulder events now over, lead climbers are taking center stage in Innsbruck. All events can be live-streamed or viewed on demand on the official IFSC YouTube channel.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

