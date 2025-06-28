British Climber Defeats IFSC World Cup Champion Sorato Anraku
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, kicked off with qualifications. It looked as though returning champion Sorato Anraku, 18, of Japan, was going to sweep the gold medal yet again. He started strong with a qualification score of 95.0, comfortably placing him at the top of the leaderboard.
When the semifinals rolled around, he continued to dominate and landed the highest score of 84.8, with Lee Dohyun following closely behind with 84.5 points. All signs pointed toward the duo reaching the podium together, but things took an unexpected turn in the Boulder finals.
Toby Roberts Takes Gold, Sorato Anraku Stumbles at IFSC World Cup
Creeping up steadily behind the leading climbers was British climber Toby Roberts, who endured a difficult season until now. After continuously missing the podium, Roberts made a colossal appearance and brought home a gold medal with a total of 69.8 points, allowing him to knock Anraku down to second place for a silver medal. The competition was dramatic and incredibly tight — Anraku landed 69.6 points. Earning the bronze medal was Hannes Van Duysen of Belgium with 54.6 points.
"This means a lot to me, and I'm still trying to piece it all together. What an incredible crowd and atmosphere. I posted a few weeks ago about pressure and expectation and not feeling like myself — I was 51st in Bern 10 days ago and didn't feel like myself at all when climbing."
"Being honest was the best thing I could have done and has allowed me to remember why I love competing so much. I want to give everything when I pull on the wall and enjoy the process of working boulders out — last night was exactly that," he continued. "Climbing is an incredible sport, and I want to continue fighting and giving everything for as long as I can."
With the Boulder events now over, lead climbers are taking center stage in Innsbruck. All events can be live-streamed or viewed on demand on the official IFSC YouTube channel.