British Columbia's Backcountry Skiing: A Cabin Adventure Awaits
The Powder Highway of British Columbia is famous for snow and skiing. Along the snow lined (up to 70 feet of it) ribbon of road is the most cat skiing, heli skiing, lift-accessed skiing and backcountry skiing cabins and lodges in North America. Backcountry skiing has exploded in popularity in recent years and many now seek places to go, especially a classic cabin in the woods. Grizzly Basin Outfitters has been quietly building well-appointed log cabins located in a deep snow zone of British Columbia for years.
Fernie, British Columbia, is simply known for legendary powder. These 5 cabins are located on the other side of the Lizard Range and so get copious amounts of flakes. Grizzly Basin Mountain Outfitters cabins, would be in the mountain classic log category, a rustic comfort that snow seekers covet, after a long day of deep turns. Complete with full kitchen set ups, even ovens for making pizza, propane heaters, running water and upstairs sleeping loft with comfortable wood framed beds. Forget your flashlight? No problem as the new solar systems they have installed work wonders for interior cabin lighting and charging your devices.
Easy to book: Visit Grizzly Basin Outfitters to check details and information on each cabin and then view the booking calendar and fill in details to submit booking. The owners are amazingly helpful so be sure to send them email if you have questions or have specific needs for your trip.
Ride in style: Don’t worry if you don’t have a snowmobile to get into the cabins as Grizzly Basin Outfitters have a classic Tucker SnoCat for hauling people and gear into your chosen cabin.
Variety of terrain: Each cabin has a unique location offering a variety of ski terrain options. If looking for more alpine terrain and don’t have your own snowmobile you may want to consider McDermott Creek Cabin or the new Mercury Cabin which in just a short skin track you can be skiing a perfectly spaced tree run back down to the cabin. Each of the cabins offer access to skiing and depending on your fitness you could be topping out on big peaks, or skiing ridge lines into powdery filled bowls.
New cabins in 2025: For both the snowmobile and ski touring enthusiasts some new cabins have opened up for this winter. Mercury Cabin and Whimster Cabin, both built to high standards and will provide a wonderful mountain stay experience for you.
Cabin time connects: This may arguably be a more critical need for humans, especially given the prolific effects of social media on the mind and current social isolation. It’s important to come together in a small space with dear friends, where you can feel their warmth, care and share tales. Just like the past, we can learn and grow in a positive way together.
Easy access: For those traveling from afar, no need to fear. This is located close to Canadian Rockies International Airport, for some of the quickest access to backcountry experiences along the famed Powder Highway.