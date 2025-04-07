British Runner Shatters Record for Northern Traverse Coast-to-Coast Race
Northern Traverse
The formidable 2025 Northern Traverse consisted of several striking performances throughout the race—runners excelled and records were smashed on the 186-mile course. Not only does the race present a grueling distance, but the varying terrain is brutal and does not allow for support crews.
Instead, runners must work their way through the course on their own. If they choose to sleep at checkpoints, tents are allowed, but building access is not permitted. In 2024, the winners were British runners Dave Phillips for the men (47:32:15) and Hannah Rickman for the women (52:42:18).
As stated on the official Northern Traverse website, "Beginning at St. Bees on the west coast, the route crosses the north of England through three National Parks, finishing in Robin Hood's Bay on the east coast. Taking in iconic mountains, valleys, moors and ~6,500m of vertical ascent, the Northern Traverse is one of the most spectacular journeys in the UK."
Ultrarunner Damian Hall Shatters Northern Traverse Record
Throughout the race, runners enjoy stunning scenery, but they must remain focused on their mission to complete each checkpoint by the designated cut-off times.
Taking home the 2025 victory was ultrarunner Damian Hall, who set the new course record with a final time of 42 hours, 56 minutes, and 50 seconds. Before the race, Hall's goal was to finish in under 44 hours and 24 minutes, which was the record previously held by Kim Collison, per Jonathan Turner of Run247.
"Damian Hall smashed the Northern Traverse race this morning (Monday 7th) with a NEW COURSE RECORD of 42 hours, 56 minutes, and 50 seconds," the organization wrote on Instagram. "He was greeted at the finish line in true British style with a cup of tea, courtesy of race director Shane Ohly, before receiving his well-earned medal and trophy. "What an incredible feat of endurance 300km coast-to-coast. Huge congratulations, @ultra_damo."
James Chapman trailed Hall and finished in second place with a time of 47:29:04, and David Hanna finished in third place with a time of 52:07:13. Entries for the 2026 Northern Traverse have already been opened. If you believe you have what it takes to complete the race, now is your time to accept the challenge.