British Woman Attempts to Circumnavigate Daunting Arctic Circle Solo
To this day, no sailor has successfully circumnavigated the Arctic Circle solo, let alone in one season. Doing so will require immense preparation, funds to execute the trip, and immense bravery. Such an endeavor was once deemed unobtainable. However, a 28-year-old woman adventurer recently set out to accomplish what was thought to be impossible.
Planning to tackle roughly 10,000 miles of sea, British sailor Ella Hibbert has embarked on a mammoth undertaking. To make matters more grueling, Hibbert will be sailing alone and aims to complete the expedition in one season.
According to her official website, "Ella in the Arctic," she anticipates being at sea for approximately five months, each day presenting new obstacles—animals, icebergs, and unforgiving water temperatures.
Solo Circumnavigation of Arctic Circle Begins for British Sailor
With a starting point of 66 degrees North latitude, situated between Norway and Iceland, she will then navigate around Iceland, southern Greenland, and the famous Northwest Passage to northern Alaska, which will eventually lead her into Russian waters. Per her website, she will then cross the Northeast Passage and sail back to Norway, where her starting point is located.
Her daring goal comes with the looming question of "why?"—for Hibbert, the answer is quite simple.
"It all started with my fascination with the Arctic," she told Rebecca McPhee of ExplorersWeb. "I'd read about the Erebus and the Terror that doomed the early expedition. Then, as I got deeper into sailing, I started seriously thinking—could I go through the Northwest Passage myself? That idea evolved into this: a full circumnavigation of the Arctic, solo, to raise awareness of [the disappearing sea ice]."
Once she completes her journey, she plans to sell her expedition yacht at auction. As she noted, all proceeds from the auction will be split in half and donated to her chosen charities—Polar Bears International and Ocean Conservancy.
"If successful, it will be a bittersweet moment for me," she wrote on her website. "On the one hand, I will have achieved a record, but on the other hand, it is a journey that should not be possible, and it will prove that the Arctic, which is currently warming 2 to 3 times faster than the rest of the world, no longer has the ice covering that it once did."
To follow Hibbert on her daring journey, she provided a link on her website for individuals to track her location.