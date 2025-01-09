Cabrillo National Monument Celebrates 75 Years of Whale Watching
While much of the United States is experiencing snow and cold, Cabrillo National Monument in California is preparing for their 75th year of land-based whale watching.
Several activities are planned for the weekend of January 11-12 in San Diego, Cali. at the Cabrillo National Monument. The festivities will be celebrating Whale Watch Weekend.
On Saturday, guests can expect to enjoy several exhibitors from different ocean and wildlife organizations, guest speakers and children's activities. Volunteers will be on hand to assist guests with spotting whales and even exploring tidepools.
Sunday won't be quite as full of activities but will absolutely offer whale watching experiences and observations - for as much as the whales will participate.
On the National Parks Services website, Superintendent Chris Rodriguez gave his thoughts on the upcoming events.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for families and visitors of all ages to observe and learn about gray whales and other marine life. We're especially excited to commemorate Cabrillo National Monument's 75-year legacy as the birthplace of land-based recreational whale watching in the U.S."
Named for Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the national monument explores the story of the 16th century explorer along with providing many different cultural and natural resources including the tidepools that should be a major attraction during the weekend.
The tidepools, or rocky intertidal area, draw in more than 350,000 visitors each year. The fall and winter months provide the best viewing as the low tides fall in line with the park hours.
Tidepools form unique habitats over the years of the water ebbing and flowing from high to low. Visitors may be able to see starfish, sea anemones, crabs and small fish located in the small pools of water.
It is important when visiting areas of tidepools to avoid causing any damage to the area or harming the creatures. Never remove animals or plants and always watch where you are walking.
While taking in the beautiful sights of the whales, visitors may also want to see the Old Point Loma Lighthouse, walk along the Cabrillo's Coastal Trail and enjoy the scenic views from Oceanside Trail.