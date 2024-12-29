Adventure On SI

Calling All Scuba Divers: Where to Explore the World's Deepest Dive Pool

If you're a diver, add this United States Emirates dive pool to your bucket list. You will return home with more knowledge, irreplaceable experiences, and endless stories to share.

Maria Aldrich

Scuba diver
Scuba diver / Unsplash

Perhaps you don't have access to an ocean, or you are looking for a new diving experience. Spice up your dive adventures by visiting Deep Dive Dubai.

In 2021, the United States Emirates became home to the world's deepest dive pool: Deep Dive Dubai.

Reaching 60 meters in depth filled with roughly 14 million liters, this pool has become a hot spot for divers of all levels. The water temperature sits at approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a comfortable underwater environment to explore year-round.

According to Scuba Diving Magazine, rather than relying only on chlorine for pool cleanliness, the facility utilizes a system that filters and circulates the entire pool every six hours.

"The system includes three treatment stages: It's filtered through naturally occurring siliceous volcanic rock, goes through a NASA-developed ozone ionization for bacteria control and is finally disinfected using UV radiation," wrote Melissa Smith from Scuba Diving Magazine.

The underwater world at Deep Dive Dubai is designed to replicate a sunken city with incredible details that will leave you in awe throughout your dive.

The depth at which Deep Dive Dubai allows visitors to explore is determined by your certification level. For example, open water divers can go to 18 meters, advanced divers to 30, and technical divers to the full depth of 60 meters. For safety, professional dive guides are provided, along with all necessary equipment.

If scuba diving isn't your style, visitors can choose to go freediving in which divers hold their breath underwater instead of using tanks.

"Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder," Abdulla Bin Habtoor, a member from the facility, said in a statement. 'We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment."

Not only does Deep Dive provide memorable experiences for adults, but they also cater to youth who are interested in diving. Snorkeling, freediving, and shallow diving are all available for children and accompanying adults.

The opportunities are endless at this famed pool. Whether you are an aspiring diver looking to learn about the sport, or an advanced diver simply searching for a fun experience, this is the place for you.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News