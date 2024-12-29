Calling All Scuba Divers: Where to Explore the World's Deepest Dive Pool
Perhaps you don't have access to an ocean, or you are looking for a new diving experience. Spice up your dive adventures by visiting Deep Dive Dubai.
In 2021, the United States Emirates became home to the world's deepest dive pool: Deep Dive Dubai.
Reaching 60 meters in depth filled with roughly 14 million liters, this pool has become a hot spot for divers of all levels. The water temperature sits at approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a comfortable underwater environment to explore year-round.
According to Scuba Diving Magazine, rather than relying only on chlorine for pool cleanliness, the facility utilizes a system that filters and circulates the entire pool every six hours.
"The system includes three treatment stages: It's filtered through naturally occurring siliceous volcanic rock, goes through a NASA-developed ozone ionization for bacteria control and is finally disinfected using UV radiation," wrote Melissa Smith from Scuba Diving Magazine.
The underwater world at Deep Dive Dubai is designed to replicate a sunken city with incredible details that will leave you in awe throughout your dive.
The depth at which Deep Dive Dubai allows visitors to explore is determined by your certification level. For example, open water divers can go to 18 meters, advanced divers to 30, and technical divers to the full depth of 60 meters. For safety, professional dive guides are provided, along with all necessary equipment.
If scuba diving isn't your style, visitors can choose to go freediving in which divers hold their breath underwater instead of using tanks.
"Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder," Abdulla Bin Habtoor, a member from the facility, said in a statement. 'We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment."
Not only does Deep Dive provide memorable experiences for adults, but they also cater to youth who are interested in diving. Snorkeling, freediving, and shallow diving are all available for children and accompanying adults.
The opportunities are endless at this famed pool. Whether you are an aspiring diver looking to learn about the sport, or an advanced diver simply searching for a fun experience, this is the place for you.